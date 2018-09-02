SOUNDCHECK Playlist 9.02.2018
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan
9PM:
Layto - "Little Poor Me"
CHVRCHES - "Miracle" (Juan Maclean Remix)
BONES - "I'm Afraid of Americans" (Bowie Cover)
Dangermaker - "Pressure" (LOCAL)
Roy Blair - "Dennis"
Nothing But Thieves - "Forever and Ever More"
Half The Animal - "Magic"
Emily Afton - "Back In San Francisco" (LOCAL)
Bob Moses - "Heaven Only Knows"
A R I Z O N A - "What She Wants"
Young The Giant - "Superposition"
Matt And Kim - "Glad I Tried"
New Spell - "Like Water" (LOCAL)
Yungblud - "Medication"
10PM:
Demon in Me - "Canvas" (LOCAL)
The Night Game - "It's The End Of The World" (REM Cover)
The Story So Far - "Let it Go" (LOCAL)
The Blancos - "We're Tired" (Ft. Joyner Lucas)
Bishop Briggs - "Baby"
Rufus Du Sol - "Underwater"
Cat Power & Lana Del Rey - "Woman"
The 1975 - "TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME"
Two Feet - "Hurt People"
SWMRS - "Berkeley's On Fire" (LOCAL)
LAY & Alan Walker - "Sheep"
Barns Courtney - "99"
SUMif - "Body" (LOCAL)
11PM:
Robert DeLong - "Revolutionary" (LOCAL)
Cautious Clay - "Cold War"
Stickup Kid - "You Were All Mine" (LOCAL)
LANY - "Thru These Tears"
Mitski - "Nobody"
MUSE - "The Dark Side"
Panic is Perfect - "Radio Song" (LOCAL)
The Wombats - "Bee Sting"
holychild - "Wishing You Away"
Jukebox The Ghost - "Fred Astaire"
Charlie Cunningham - "Minimum"
Basement - "Disconnect"
Watsky - "Welcome to the Family" (LOCAL)
Wild Nothing - "Letting Go"