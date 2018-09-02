SOUNDCHECK Playlist 9.02.2018

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan

Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.



9PM:

Layto - "Little Poor Me"

CHVRCHES - "Miracle" (Juan Maclean Remix)

BONES - "I'm Afraid of Americans" (Bowie Cover)

Dangermaker - "Pressure" (LOCAL)

Roy Blair - "Dennis"

Nothing But Thieves - "Forever and Ever More"

Half The Animal - "Magic"

Emily Afton - "Back In San Francisco" (LOCAL)

Bob Moses - "Heaven Only Knows"

A R I Z O N A - "What She Wants"

Young The Giant - "Superposition"

Matt And Kim - "Glad I Tried"

New Spell - "Like Water" (LOCAL)

Yungblud - "Medication"



10PM:

Demon in Me - "Canvas" (LOCAL)

The Night Game - "It's The End Of The World" (REM Cover)

The Story So Far - "Let it Go" (LOCAL)

The Blancos - "We're Tired" (Ft. Joyner Lucas)

Bishop Briggs - "Baby"

Rufus Du Sol - "Underwater"

Cat Power & Lana Del Rey - "Woman"

The 1975 - "TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME"

Two Feet - "Hurt People"

SWMRS - "Berkeley's On Fire" (LOCAL)

LAY & Alan Walker - "Sheep"

Barns Courtney - "99"

SUMif - "Body" (LOCAL)



11PM:

Robert DeLong - "Revolutionary" (LOCAL)

Cautious Clay - "Cold War"

Stickup Kid - "You Were All Mine" (LOCAL)

LANY - "Thru These Tears"

Mitski - "Nobody"

MUSE - "The Dark Side"

Panic is Perfect - "Radio Song" (LOCAL)

The Wombats - "Bee Sting"

holychild - "Wishing You Away"

Jukebox The Ghost - "Fred Astaire"

Charlie Cunningham - "Minimum"

Basement - "Disconnect"

Watsky - "Welcome to the Family" (LOCAL)

Wild Nothing - "Letting Go"