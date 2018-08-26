SOUNDCHECK Playlist 8.26.2018
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan
Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.
9PM:
Panic Is Perfect - "Radio Song" (LOCAL)
Robert DeLong - "Revolutionary:
Jungle - "Happy Man"
The Story So Far - "Let It Go" (LOCAL)
Matt & Kim - "Glad I Tried" (Isom Innis Remix)
Mitski - "Geyser"
GP - "Destroy So As To Build" (LOCAL)
Metric - "Dark Saturday"
Jukebox the Ghost - "Fred Astaire"
Roy Blair - "Dennis"
Charlie Cunningham - "Minimum"
LANY - "Thru These Tears"
Stickup Kid - "You Were All Mine" (LOCAL)
Phoebe Bridgers - "The Gold" (Manchester Orchestra Cover)
holychild - "Wishing You Away"
10 PM:
The 1975 - "TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME"
Cat Power & Lana Del Rey - Woman"
Sjowgren - "Stubborn Forces" (LOCAL)
Half The Animal - "Magic"
Superorganism - "Something For Your Mind"
Cathedrals - "Behave" (LOCAL)
Barns Courtney - "99"
Billie Eilish - "You Should See Me With A Crown"
SWMRS - "Berkeley's On Fire" (LOCAL)
DREAMERS - "Black & White"
Cautious Clay - "Cold War"
Beach House - "Lose Your Smile"
Smallpools & The Aces - "Stumblin Home"
11PM:
Demon in Me - "Canvas" (LOCAL & RADIO DEBUT)
Bad Bad Hats - "Write it On Your Heart"
Yungblud - "Medication"
Emily Afton - "Back in San Francisco" (LOCAL)
Layto - "Little Poor Me"
Rufus Du Sol - "Underwater"
Watsky - "Welcome To The Family" (LOCAL)
Evalyn - "Big Bad City"
Basement - "Disconnect"
Tall Heights - "The Deep End"
Still Woozy - "Lucy" (LOCAL)
twenty one pilots - "Levitate"
Young & Sick - "No Static"
Youngest of Elders - "Voyeuristic Heart" (LOCAL)
Day Wave - "Still Let You Down" (LOCAL)