SOUNDCHECK Playlist 8.26.2018

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan

Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.



9PM:

Panic Is Perfect - "Radio Song" (LOCAL)

Robert DeLong - "Revolutionary:

Jungle - "Happy Man"

The Story So Far - "Let It Go" (LOCAL)

Matt & Kim - "Glad I Tried" (Isom Innis Remix)

Mitski - "Geyser"

GP - "Destroy So As To Build" (LOCAL)

Metric - "Dark Saturday"

Jukebox the Ghost - "Fred Astaire"

Roy Blair - "Dennis"

Charlie Cunningham - "Minimum"

LANY - "Thru These Tears"

Stickup Kid - "You Were All Mine" (LOCAL)

Phoebe Bridgers - "The Gold" (Manchester Orchestra Cover)

holychild - "Wishing You Away"



10 PM:

The 1975 - "TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME"

Cat Power & Lana Del Rey - Woman"

Sjowgren - "Stubborn Forces" (LOCAL)

Half The Animal - "Magic"

Superorganism - "Something For Your Mind"

Cathedrals - "Behave" (LOCAL)

Barns Courtney - "99"

Billie Eilish - "You Should See Me With A Crown"

SWMRS - "Berkeley's On Fire" (LOCAL)

DREAMERS - "Black & White"

Cautious Clay - "Cold War"

Beach House - "Lose Your Smile"

Smallpools & The Aces - "Stumblin Home"



11PM:

Demon in Me - "Canvas" (LOCAL & RADIO DEBUT)

Bad Bad Hats - "Write it On Your Heart"

Yungblud - "Medication"

Emily Afton - "Back in San Francisco" (LOCAL)

Layto - "Little Poor Me"

Rufus Du Sol - "Underwater"

Watsky - "Welcome To The Family" (LOCAL)

Evalyn - "Big Bad City"

Basement - "Disconnect"

Tall Heights - "The Deep End"

Still Woozy - "Lucy" (LOCAL)

twenty one pilots - "Levitate"

Young & Sick - "No Static"

Youngest of Elders - "Voyeuristic Heart" (LOCAL)

Day Wave - "Still Let You Down" (LOCAL)