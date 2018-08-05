SOUNDCHECK Playlist 8.05.2018
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan
Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.
9PM:
I The Mighty - "Chaos in Motion" (LOCAL)
CHVRCHES - "Miracle" (Juan Maclean REMIX)
Crystal Fighters - "Boomin' In Your Jeep"
Death Cab for Cutie - "I Dreamt We Spoke Again"
The Story So Far - "Let It Go" (LOCAL)
The Kooks - "Four Leaf Clover"
SUPERORGANISM - "Something For Your Mind"
lovelytheband - "These Are My Friends"
VVEREVVOLF - "Lemonade" (LOCAL)
Layto - "Little Poor Me"
Jungle - "Happy Man"
Sjowgren - "Stubborn Forces" (LOCAL)
The F A I M - "Summer is a Curse"
Jade Bird - "Uh Huh"
Bob Moses - "Back Down"
The Wrecks - "James Dean"
10PM:
Analogue Spirit - "Breeze" (LOCAL)
RL Grime - "Light Me Up" (ft. Miguel & Julia Michaels)
Albert Hammond Jr. - "Far Away Truths"
YUNGBLUD - "Medication"
Day Wave - "Still Let You Down" (LOCAL)
Rex Orange County - "Lovin' Is Easy"
VHS Collection - "Animal"
Iration - "Press Play"
Geographer - "Get There Soon" (LOCAL)
Badflower - "Ghost"
Roy Blair - "Dennis"
Hatchie - "Sugar and Spice"
Matt And Kim - "Glad I Tried"
FARE - "Had Enough" (LOCAL)
Beach House - "Lose Your Smile"
Billie Eilish - "you should see me in a crown"
Django Django - "Marble Skies"
11PM:
The Interrupters - "Title Holder"
Twenty One Pilots - "Nico And The Niners"
Joywave - "Blast Off"
Top Bunk - "Figure It Out" (LOCAL-ish)
Caroline Rose - "Soul No. 5"
Alkaline Trio - "Blackbird"
Cemetery Sun - "Avalanche" (LOCAL-ish)
Smallpools - "Stumblin Home"
Meet Me In Orbit - "Circles" (LOCAL)
Santigold - "Run The Road"
LYDIA - "Sunlight"
Death By Fireworks - "Feels Like The Future" (LOCAL)
HOLYCHILD - "Wishing You Away"
Two Feet - "Hurt People"
Amen Dunes - "Miki Dora"