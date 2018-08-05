SOUNDCHECK Playlist 8.05.2018

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan

Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.



9PM:

I The Mighty - "Chaos in Motion" (LOCAL)

CHVRCHES - "Miracle" (Juan Maclean REMIX)

Crystal Fighters - "Boomin' In Your Jeep"

Death Cab for Cutie - "I Dreamt We Spoke Again"

The Story So Far - "Let It Go" (LOCAL)

The Kooks - "Four Leaf Clover"

SUPERORGANISM - "Something For Your Mind"

lovelytheband - "These Are My Friends"

VVEREVVOLF - "Lemonade" (LOCAL)

Layto - "Little Poor Me"

Jungle - "Happy Man"

Sjowgren - "Stubborn Forces" (LOCAL)

The F A I M - "Summer is a Curse"

Jade Bird - "Uh Huh"

Bob Moses - "Back Down"

The Wrecks - "James Dean"



10PM:

Analogue Spirit - "Breeze" (LOCAL)

RL Grime - "Light Me Up" (ft. Miguel & Julia Michaels)

Albert Hammond Jr. - "Far Away Truths"

YUNGBLUD - "Medication"

Day Wave - "Still Let You Down" (LOCAL)

Rex Orange County - "Lovin' Is Easy"

VHS Collection - "Animal"

Iration - "Press Play"

Geographer - "Get There Soon" (LOCAL)

Badflower - "Ghost"

Roy Blair - "Dennis"

Hatchie - "Sugar and Spice"

Matt And Kim - "Glad I Tried"

FARE - "Had Enough" (LOCAL)

Beach House - "Lose Your Smile"

Billie Eilish - "you should see me in a crown"

Django Django - "Marble Skies"



11PM:

The Interrupters - "Title Holder"

Twenty One Pilots - "Nico And The Niners"

Joywave - "Blast Off"

Top Bunk - "Figure It Out" (LOCAL-ish)

Caroline Rose - "Soul No. 5"

Alkaline Trio - "Blackbird"

Cemetery Sun - "Avalanche" (LOCAL-ish)

Smallpools - "Stumblin Home"

Meet Me In Orbit - "Circles" (LOCAL)

Santigold - "Run The Road"

LYDIA - "Sunlight"

Death By Fireworks - "Feels Like The Future" (LOCAL)

HOLYCHILD - "Wishing You Away"

Two Feet - "Hurt People"

Amen Dunes - "Miki Dora"