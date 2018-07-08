SOUNDCHECK Playlist 7.08.2018
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan
Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.|
9PM:
Caroline Rose - "Soul No. 5"
Mansionair - "Violet City"
DREAMERS - "Screws"
Still Woozy - "Lucy" (LOCAL)
Big Data - "See Through"
Amy Shark - "I Said Hi"
Analogue Spirit - "Breeze" (LOCAL-ish)
Smallpools - "Stumblin' Home"
SUPERORGANISM - "Something For Your M.I.N.D."
Reuben and The Dark - "Woke Up A Rebel"
Meet Me In Orbit - "Circles" (LOCAL)
Roy Blair - "Dennis"
The Interrupters - "She's Kerosene"
The Slow Readers Club - "You Opened Up My Heart"
Set Mo - "Fault Lines"
Death By Fireworks - "Feels Like The Future" (LOCAL)
10 PM:
Crystal Fighters - "Boomin In Your Jeep"
Yuno - "No Going Back"
Vattica - "Remember to Breathe" (LOCAL)
Jai Wolf - "Starlight"
lovelytheband - "These Are My Friends"
Roosevelt - "Under The Sun"
Talkie - "Fuzzy Disco" (LOCAL)
Beach House - "Dive"
Night Riots - "On The Line"
Rex Orange County - "Lovin Is Easy"
Interpol - "The Rover"
Sjowgren - "Stubborn Forces" (LOCAL)
The Wrecks - "James Dean"
Hopium - "Sunglasses"
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - "Talking Straight"
Whethan ft. Oh Honey - "Superlove"
11PM:
Albert Hammond Jr. - "Far Away Truths"
Bob Moses - "Heaven Only Knows"
Andrew McMahon - "Ohio"
The Story So Far - "Out Of It" (LOCAL)
Pale Waves - "There's A Honey"
Cathedrals - "Behave" (LOCAL)
Cigarettes After Sex - "Crush"
The F A I M - "Summer is A Curse"
Amen Dunes - "Miki Dora"
I The Mighty - "Chaos In Motion" (LOCAL)
Hatchie - "Sugar And Spice"
Badflower - "Ghost"
Gang of Youths - "The Heart is a Muscle"
Family of the Year - "Hold Me Down"
SUMif - "Body" (LOCAL)
Rhye - "Taste"
Thanks again Bay Area! Catch ya next week!
<3 Morgan & Aaron