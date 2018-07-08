SOUNDCHECK Playlist 7.08.2018

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan

Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.|



9PM:

Caroline Rose - "Soul No. 5"

Mansionair - "Violet City"

DREAMERS - "Screws"

Still Woozy - "Lucy" (LOCAL)

Big Data - "See Through"

Amy Shark - "I Said Hi"

Analogue Spirit - "Breeze" (LOCAL-ish)

Smallpools - "Stumblin' Home"

SUPERORGANISM - "Something For Your M.I.N.D."

Reuben and The Dark - "Woke Up A Rebel"

Meet Me In Orbit - "Circles" (LOCAL)

Roy Blair - "Dennis"

The Interrupters - "She's Kerosene"

The Slow Readers Club - "You Opened Up My Heart"

Set Mo - "Fault Lines"

Death By Fireworks - "Feels Like The Future" (LOCAL)



10 PM:

Crystal Fighters - "Boomin In Your Jeep"

Yuno - "No Going Back"

Vattica - "Remember to Breathe" (LOCAL)

Jai Wolf - "Starlight"

lovelytheband - "These Are My Friends"

Roosevelt - "Under The Sun"

Talkie - "Fuzzy Disco" (LOCAL)

Beach House - "Dive"

Night Riots - "On The Line"

Rex Orange County - "Lovin Is Easy"

Interpol - "The Rover"

Sjowgren - "Stubborn Forces" (LOCAL)

The Wrecks - "James Dean"

Hopium - "Sunglasses"

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - "Talking Straight"

Whethan ft. Oh Honey - "Superlove"



11PM:

Albert Hammond Jr. - "Far Away Truths"

Bob Moses - "Heaven Only Knows"

Andrew McMahon - "Ohio"

The Story So Far - "Out Of It" (LOCAL)

Pale Waves - "There's A Honey"

Cathedrals - "Behave" (LOCAL)

Cigarettes After Sex - "Crush"

The F A I M - "Summer is A Curse"

Amen Dunes - "Miki Dora"

I The Mighty - "Chaos In Motion" (LOCAL)

Hatchie - "Sugar And Spice"

Badflower - "Ghost"

Gang of Youths - "The Heart is a Muscle"

Family of the Year - "Hold Me Down"

SUMif - "Body" (LOCAL)

Rhye - "Taste"

Thanks again Bay Area! Catch ya next week!

<3 Morgan & Aaron