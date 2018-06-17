SOUNDCHECK Playlist 6.17.2018
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan
Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.
9PM:
VHS Collection - "One"
Beach House - "Dark Spring"
lovelytheband - "These Are My Friends"
Death By Fireworks - "Feels Like The Future" (LOCAL)
Rufus Du Sol - "No Place"
Crystal Fighters - "Boomin' In Your Jeep"
Amy Shark - "I Said Hi"
Sjowgren - "Stubborn Forces" (LOCAL)
Weathers - "1983"
Pale Waves - "There's A Honey"
Talkie - "Fuzzy Disco" (LOCAL)
Mansionair - "Violet City"
The Interrupters - "She's Kerosene"
The Trims - "Dying Just To See Your Face" (LOCAL)
10PM:
Mt. Joy - "Silver Lining"
Interpol - "The Rover"
Night Riots - "On the Line"
Meet Me In Orbit - "Catch You" (LOCAL)
Badflower - "Ghost"
Manchester Orchestra - "I Know How To Speak"
Bob Moses - "Heaven Only Knows"
Andrew McMahon - "Ohio"
First in Flight - "Danger" (LOCAL)
Hatchie - "Sure" (BAY AREA RADIO DEBUT)
DREAMERS - "Screws"
Rex Orange County - "Lovin is Easy"
Flight Facilities ft. Dustin Tebbutt - "All Your Love"
11PM:
CSTLBLK - "1955" (LOCAL)
Christine & The Queens - "Giflriend"
Mikky Ekko - "What's It Like Now"
Ruen Brothers - "All My Shades of Blue"
Shadowparty - "Celebrate"
Hopium - "Sunglasses"
Satellite Stories - "Coupons"
Cathedrals - "Hits Me Like A Landslide" (LOCAL)
Jai Wolf ft. Mr Gabriel - "Starlight"
Gang of Youths - "The Heart is a Muscle"
I The Mighty - "Chaos in Motion" (LOCAL)
Albert Hammond Jr. - "Far Away Truths"
Houndmouth - "This Party"
Sea Girls - "Adored"
Caroline Rose - "Soul No. 5"