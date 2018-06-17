SOUNDCHECK Playlist 6.17.2018

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan

Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.

9PM:

VHS Collection - "One"

Beach House - "Dark Spring"

lovelytheband - "These Are My Friends"

Death By Fireworks - "Feels Like The Future" (LOCAL)

Rufus Du Sol - "No Place"

Crystal Fighters - "Boomin' In Your Jeep"

Amy Shark - "I Said Hi"

Sjowgren - "Stubborn Forces" (LOCAL)

Weathers - "1983"

Pale Waves - "There's A Honey"

Talkie - "Fuzzy Disco" (LOCAL)

Mansionair - "Violet City"

The Interrupters - "She's Kerosene"

The Trims - "Dying Just To See Your Face" (LOCAL)



10PM:

Mt. Joy - "Silver Lining"

Interpol - "The Rover"

Night Riots - "On the Line"

Meet Me In Orbit - "Catch You" (LOCAL)

Badflower - "Ghost"

Manchester Orchestra - "I Know How To Speak"

Bob Moses - "Heaven Only Knows"

Andrew McMahon - "Ohio"

First in Flight - "Danger" (LOCAL)

Hatchie - "Sure" (BAY AREA RADIO DEBUT)

DREAMERS - "Screws"

Rex Orange County - "Lovin is Easy"

Flight Facilities ft. Dustin Tebbutt - "All Your Love"



11PM:

CSTLBLK - "1955" (LOCAL)

Christine & The Queens - "Giflriend"

Mikky Ekko - "What's It Like Now"

Ruen Brothers - "All My Shades of Blue"

Shadowparty - "Celebrate"

Hopium - "Sunglasses"

Satellite Stories - "Coupons"

Cathedrals - "Hits Me Like A Landslide" (LOCAL)

Jai Wolf ft. Mr Gabriel - "Starlight"

Gang of Youths - "The Heart is a Muscle"

I The Mighty - "Chaos in Motion" (LOCAL)

Albert Hammond Jr. - "Far Away Truths"

Houndmouth - "This Party"

Sea Girls - "Adored"

Caroline Rose - "Soul No. 5"