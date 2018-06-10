SOUNDCHECK Playlist 6.10.2018
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan
Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.
9PM:
Badflower - "Ghost"
Native Sons - "Say Nothing" (LOCAL)
Lord Huron - "Never Ever"
Andrew McMahon - "Ohio"
Night Riots - "On The Line" (RADIO DEBUT)
Still Woozy ft. Odie - "Lucy" (LOCAL)
VHS Collection - "One"
The Story So Far - "Out of It" (LOCAL)
Hopium - "Sunglasses"
Family of the Year - "Hold Me Down"
Rex Orange County - "Loving is Easy"
DREAMERS - "Screws"
Big Data - "See Through"
Rufus Du Sol - "No Place"
Pale Waves - "There's A Honey'
Vattica - "Remember to Breathe" (LOCAL)
10PM:
Interpol - "The Rover"
Brother Sundance - "Blind"
ONR - "Love in Suburbia"
Christine & The Queens ft. DaM FuNk - "Girlfriend"
Happy - "Fishtank"
lovelytheband - "Friends"
VVERVVOLF - "Lemonade" (LOCAL)
Father John Misty - "Mr. Tillman"
Flight Facilities - "All Your Love"
The Wonder Years - "Sister Cities"
First in Flight - "Danger" (LOCAL)
Manchester Orchestra - "I Know How To Speak"
Amy Shark - "I Said Hi"
Crystal Fighters - "Boomin' In Your Jeep"
The Interrupters - "She's Kerosene"
11PM:
Bob Moses - "Heaven Only Knows"
Weathers - "1983"
Mansionair - "Violet City'
Jungle - "Happy Man"
Albert Hammond Jr. - "Far Away Truths"
Caroline Rose - "Loner"
Ruen Brothers - "All My Shades of Blue"
New Spell - "Of Time" (LOCAL)
Staellite Stories - "Coupons"
Jai Wolf ft. Mister Gabriel - "Starlight"
Diana Gordon - "Kool Aid"
Houndmouth - "This Party"
Hockey Dad - "Get Free" (The Vines Cover!)
Gang of Youths - "The Heart is a Muscle"
San Holo ft. James Vincent McMorrow - "The Future"
Sjowgren - "Better Off" (LOCAL)