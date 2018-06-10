SOUNDCHECK Playlist 6.10.2018

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan

Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.

9PM:

Badflower - "Ghost"

Native Sons - "Say Nothing" (LOCAL)

Lord Huron - "Never Ever"

Andrew McMahon - "Ohio"

Night Riots - "On The Line" (RADIO DEBUT)

Still Woozy ft. Odie - "Lucy" (LOCAL)

VHS Collection - "One"

The Story So Far - "Out of It" (LOCAL)

Hopium - "Sunglasses"

Family of the Year - "Hold Me Down"

Rex Orange County - "Loving is Easy"

DREAMERS - "Screws"

Big Data - "See Through"

Rufus Du Sol - "No Place"

Pale Waves - "There's A Honey'

Vattica - "Remember to Breathe" (LOCAL)



10PM:

Interpol - "The Rover"

Brother Sundance - "Blind"

ONR - "Love in Suburbia"

Christine & The Queens ft. DaM FuNk - "Girlfriend"

Happy - "Fishtank"

lovelytheband - "Friends"

VVERVVOLF - "Lemonade" (LOCAL)

Father John Misty - "Mr. Tillman"

Flight Facilities - "All Your Love"

The Wonder Years - "Sister Cities"

First in Flight - "Danger" (LOCAL)

Manchester Orchestra - "I Know How To Speak"

Amy Shark - "I Said Hi"

Crystal Fighters - "Boomin' In Your Jeep"

The Interrupters - "She's Kerosene"



11PM:

Bob Moses - "Heaven Only Knows"

Weathers - "1983"

Mansionair - "Violet City'

Jungle - "Happy Man"

Albert Hammond Jr. - "Far Away Truths"

Caroline Rose - "Loner"

Ruen Brothers - "All My Shades of Blue"

New Spell - "Of Time" (LOCAL)

Staellite Stories - "Coupons"

Jai Wolf ft. Mister Gabriel - "Starlight"

Diana Gordon - "Kool Aid"

Houndmouth - "This Party"

Hockey Dad - "Get Free" (The Vines Cover!)

Gang of Youths - "The Heart is a Muscle"

San Holo ft. James Vincent McMorrow - "The Future"

Sjowgren - "Better Off" (LOCAL)