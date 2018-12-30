SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 12.30.2018

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!

9PM:

COIN - "Simple Romance"

The 1975 - "I Wanna Die (Sometimes)"

She Wants Revenge - "Big Love"

Dangerous - "Next To You" (LOCAL)

The Score - "The Fear"

Little Dragon - "Lover Chanting"

Steve Aoki & AJR - "Pretender"

SWMRS - "Berkeley's On Fire" (Producer Morgan's Flavor of the Week) (LOCAL)

FIDLAR - "Can't You See"

Oh Wonder - "Bigger Than Love"

First in Flight - "Never Alone" (LOCAL)

Cayucas - "Winter of '98"

Seeb & Bastille - "Grip"

Billie Eilish - "come out and play"

Cemetery Sun - "E.Y.T.Y.K."

Odesza - "Loyal"

Alice Merton - "Funny Business"

10PM:

Saint Phnx - "Deadmen"

Shaed - "Trampoline"

STRATA - "Welcome to the West Coast" (WORLD PREMIER)

Twin XL - "Good"

RL GRIME - "Light Me Up" (DEVAULT REMIX)

Oliver Tree - "Hurt"

The Story So Far - "Take Me As You Please" (LOCAL)

mxmtoon - "I Feel Like Chet" (LOCAL)

Badflower - "Heroine"

Kaskade ft. Madge - "Tight"

Grimes - "We Appreciate Power"

The Y Axes - "Empty Spaces" (LOCAL)

Klingande & Broken Back - "Wonders (Acoustic)"

Bad Suns - "Away We Go"

Soft Science - "Know"



11PM:

Flora Cash - "You're Somebody Else" (TSCHAX Remix)

MANICS - "Deja Rendezvu" (LOCAL)

Layto - "The Low Boy"

The 1975 - "It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)"

SUMif - "Undone" (LOCAL)

Robert DeLong - "First Person on Earth"

Cherry Glazerr - "Daddi"

LSDREAM - "Shadow Self"

VVEREVVOLF - "Sugar & Spice" (LOCAL)

Kodaline - "Hide and Seek"

Girlpool - "Hire"

MO ft. Mark Foster - "Blur"

Last Dinosaurs - "Bass God"

Honors - "Feel Better"

Toro Y Moi - "Freelance" (LOCAL)

Cautious Clay - "Reasons"

Cigarettes After Sex - "Keep on Loving You" (REO Speedwagon Cover)