SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 12.30.2018
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!
Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info!
9PM:
COIN - "Simple Romance"
The 1975 - "I Wanna Die (Sometimes)"
She Wants Revenge - "Big Love"
Dangerous - "Next To You" (LOCAL)
The Score - "The Fear"
Little Dragon - "Lover Chanting"
Steve Aoki & AJR - "Pretender"
SWMRS - "Berkeley's On Fire" (Producer Morgan's Flavor of the Week) (LOCAL)
FIDLAR - "Can't You See"
Oh Wonder - "Bigger Than Love"
First in Flight - "Never Alone" (LOCAL)
Cayucas - "Winter of '98"
Seeb & Bastille - "Grip"
Billie Eilish - "come out and play"
Cemetery Sun - "E.Y.T.Y.K."
Odesza - "Loyal"
Alice Merton - "Funny Business"
10PM:
Saint Phnx - "Deadmen"
Shaed - "Trampoline"
STRATA - "Welcome to the West Coast" (WORLD PREMIER)
Twin XL - "Good"
RL GRIME - "Light Me Up" (DEVAULT REMIX)
Oliver Tree - "Hurt"
The Story So Far - "Take Me As You Please" (LOCAL)
mxmtoon - "I Feel Like Chet" (LOCAL)
Badflower - "Heroine"
Kaskade ft. Madge - "Tight"
Grimes - "We Appreciate Power"
The Y Axes - "Empty Spaces" (LOCAL)
Klingande & Broken Back - "Wonders (Acoustic)"
Bad Suns - "Away We Go"
Soft Science - "Know"
11PM:
Flora Cash - "You're Somebody Else" (TSCHAX Remix)
MANICS - "Deja Rendezvu" (LOCAL)
Layto - "The Low Boy"
The 1975 - "It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)"
SUMif - "Undone" (LOCAL)
Robert DeLong - "First Person on Earth"
Cherry Glazerr - "Daddi"
LSDREAM - "Shadow Self"
VVEREVVOLF - "Sugar & Spice" (LOCAL)
Kodaline - "Hide and Seek"
Girlpool - "Hire"
MO ft. Mark Foster - "Blur"
Last Dinosaurs - "Bass God"
Honors - "Feel Better"
Toro Y Moi - "Freelance" (LOCAL)
Cautious Clay - "Reasons"
Cigarettes After Sex - "Keep on Loving You" (REO Speedwagon Cover)