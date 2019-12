SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 12.15.2019

Follow and discover new local Bay Area artists and new indie music. Hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen .

Sunday evenings , 9pm - 12am - follow on Twitter - LIVE - @soundcheckspins

9PM

TRAP CITY "Jingle Bell Trap"

GOODY GRACE "Scumbag" ft Blink-182

OLIVER TREE "Cash Money" LOCAL

SWMRS "Lose Lose Lose" LOCAL

PHANTOGRAM "In A Spiral"

MISSIO "Underground"

WEEKEND YOUTH "Alone On Christmas" LOCAL

HOUSES "Bad Checks"

TAME IMPALA "Posthoumos Forgiveness"

SOFI TUKKER "Purple Hat"

SHALLOU "Fading"

BROKEN BELLS "Good Luck"

HAZEL ENGLISH "Shaking" LOCAL

SAINT PHNX "Sorry"

MARSHMELLO + YUNGBLUD + blackbear "Toungue Tied"

10 PM

GIRL IN RED "Bad Idea"

BOB MOSES "Save a Prayer"

BAKER GRACE "See the Future"

COLD BEAT "Flat Earth" LOCAL

ALMOST MONDAY "Broken People

ABSOFACTO "Rewind"

WHITE REAPER "Real Long Time"

PINEGROVE "Phase"

STILL WOOZY "Habit" LOCAL

KING PRINCESS "Hit The Back"

ROYLS "Last Chritmas" ( Wham! Cover)

CIGERATTES AFTER SEX "Heavenly"

THE FEDERAL EMPIRE "Never Liked Your Friends"

GRIMEZ "My Name is Dark"

THE SCORE + XYLO "Bulletproof"

MONDO COZMO "Come On"

11 PM

ALEC FERRIS "Tell Me Where You've Been" LOCAL

GLASS ANIMALS + DENZEL CURRY "Tokyo Drifiting"

SAINT MOTEL "Van Horn"

TYCHO "Easy" LOCAL

BECK "Uneventful Days"

BEST COAST "Little Saint Nick"

HINDS "Riding Solo"

MXMTOON "Prom Dress" LOCAL

CAAMP "Peach Fuzz"

THE LIMOUSINES "Parachute" LOCAL

EASY LIFE "Nice Guys"

NEW SPELL "Home" LOCAL

MOBY RICH "Truth Hurts" (Lizzo Cover)

MANSIONAIR + SHAED "Easier"

TR/ST "Iris"