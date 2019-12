SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 12.09.2019

Here's what Dallas played on Soundcheck on Sunday December 8, 2019

9 PM

Almost Monday – broken people

White Reaper – Real Long Time

Hinds – Riding Solo

SWMRS – Lose Lose Lose (Local)

Alt Bloom – Stay

Tame Impala – It Might Be Time

Illenium – Good Things Fall Apart (Travis Barker Remix)

Hazel English – Shaking (Local)

Absofacto – Rewind

Phantogram – In A Spiral

Weekend Youth – All Alone On Christmas (Local)

Cold War Kids – Dirt In My Eyes

Goody Grace – Scumbag (Feat. blink-182)

KennyHoopla – Sore Loser

Mallrat - Charlie

10 PM

UPSAHL – Smile For The Camera

The 1975 – Frail State of Mind

Peach Pit – Feelin’ Low (F*ckboy Blues)

Finish Ticket – Black Horse (Local)

Taylor Janzen – What I Do

Airways – Out Of Luck

The Limousines – Parachute (Local)

Haim – Now I’m In It

Palaye Royale – Hang On To Yourself

ARMNHMR – Universe Is Yours (Feat. Micah Martin)

half alive – Runaway

Moby Rich & Grandson – Happy Pill

King Princess – Hit The Back

Mondo Cozmo – Come On

Eliza & The Delusionals – Just Exist

Emily Afton – Lonestar (Local)

11 PM

DREAMERS – Desensitize

Yelawolf – Opie Taylor

New Spell – Home (Local)

The Man Who – Natural Villain

Grimes – So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth

First In Flight – It’s Cool (Local)

Rich People – No Age

The Raconteurs – Somedays (I Don’t Feel Like Trying)

Lyrah – Down Low (Local)

Pinegrove – Phase

A R I Z O N A – Problems

Magic Giant – Disaster Party

Beach Bunny – Dream Boy

HIGHSOCIETY – Fake (Feat. Amy Kirkpatrick) (Local)

MISSIO – Underground

Big Thief - Not