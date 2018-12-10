SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 12.09.2018

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan

9PM:

Emily Afton – “Back in San Francisoc” (LOCAL)

Twenty one pilots – “Morph”

Saint Phnx – “Deadmen”

Broken Bells – “Shelter”

Billie Eilish – “come out and play”

The Dangerous – “Next To You” (LOCAL)

Half alive – “Still Feel”

Sticky Fingers – “Loose Ends”

Seeb & Bastille – “Grip”

The Story So Far – “Let It Go” (LOCAL)

Layto – “The Low Boy”

Grimes – “We Appreciate Power”

Cemetery Sun – “E.Y.T.Y.K.”

The 1975 – “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)”



10PM:

Shaed – “Trampoline”

Still Woozy – “Habit” (LOCAL)

She Wants Revenge – “Big Love”

MO ft. Mark Foster – “Blur”

First In Flight – “Never Alone” (LOCAL)

The Strumbellas – “Salvation”

Cautious Clay – “Reasons”

Cherry Glazerr – “Daddi”

Death Cab for Cutie – “Summer Years” (Jimmy Tamborello Remix)

COIN – “Cemetery”

The Y Axes – “Empty Spaces” (LOCAL)

Russo – “Joyride”

Robert DeLong – “First Person On Earth”

Cayucas – “Winter of ‘98”

The Happys – “Cut The Rope” (LOCAL)

DREAMERS – “Black & White”

Toro Y Moi – “Freelance” (LOCAL)



11PM:

Badflower – “Heronie”

Dominic Fike – “Three Nights”

MXMTOON – “I Feel Like Chet” (LOCAL)

FIDLAR – “Can’t You See”

Steve Aoki ft. AJR – “Pretender”

Matt Maeson – “Cringe”

SWMRS – “April In Houston” (LOCAL) & Morgan’s Flavor of the Week

The Unlikely Candidates – “Father Christmas”

MANICS – “Deja Rendezvu” (LOCAL)

Slow Pulp – “Steel Birds”

Bad Suns – “Away We Go”

Alexa Melo – “Hollow” (LOCAL)

Trapdoor Social – “Hold Me Down”

Manchester Orchestra & The Front Bottoms – “Allentown”