SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 12.09.2018
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan
Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.
9PM:
Emily Afton – “Back in San Francisoc” (LOCAL)
Twenty one pilots – “Morph”
Saint Phnx – “Deadmen”
Broken Bells – “Shelter”
Billie Eilish – “come out and play”
The Dangerous – “Next To You” (LOCAL)
Half alive – “Still Feel”
Sticky Fingers – “Loose Ends”
Seeb & Bastille – “Grip”
The Story So Far – “Let It Go” (LOCAL)
Layto – “The Low Boy”
Grimes – “We Appreciate Power”
Cemetery Sun – “E.Y.T.Y.K.”
The 1975 – “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)”
10PM:
Shaed – “Trampoline”
Still Woozy – “Habit” (LOCAL)
She Wants Revenge – “Big Love”
MO ft. Mark Foster – “Blur”
First In Flight – “Never Alone” (LOCAL)
The Strumbellas – “Salvation”
Cautious Clay – “Reasons”
Cherry Glazerr – “Daddi”
Death Cab for Cutie – “Summer Years” (Jimmy Tamborello Remix)
COIN – “Cemetery”
The Y Axes – “Empty Spaces” (LOCAL)
Russo – “Joyride”
Robert DeLong – “First Person On Earth”
Cayucas – “Winter of ‘98”
The Happys – “Cut The Rope” (LOCAL)
DREAMERS – “Black & White”
Toro Y Moi – “Freelance” (LOCAL)
11PM:
Badflower – “Heronie”
Dominic Fike – “Three Nights”
MXMTOON – “I Feel Like Chet” (LOCAL)
FIDLAR – “Can’t You See”
Steve Aoki ft. AJR – “Pretender”
Matt Maeson – “Cringe”
SWMRS – “April In Houston” (LOCAL) & Morgan’s Flavor of the Week
The Unlikely Candidates – “Father Christmas”
MANICS – “Deja Rendezvu” (LOCAL)
Slow Pulp – “Steel Birds”
Bad Suns – “Away We Go”
Alexa Melo – “Hollow” (LOCAL)
Trapdoor Social – “Hold Me Down”
Manchester Orchestra & The Front Bottoms – “Allentown”