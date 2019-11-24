Follow + Discover ; New music with Soundcheck
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!
9PM:
Mansionair + SHAED - "Easier"
Missio - "Underground"
Goody Grace + Blink-182 - "Scumbag"
The Limousines - "Parachute" (LOCAL)
Girl In Red - "Bad Idea"
Arizona Zervas - "Roxanne"
White Reaper - "Real Long Time"
Jimmy Eat World - "Love Never"
TYCHO - "Easy" (LOCAL)
Baker Grace - "See The Future"
Beck - "Uneventful Days"
Hazel English - "Shaking" (LOCAL)
Absofacto - "Rewind"
King Princess - "Hit The Back"
Palaye Royale - "Hang On To Yourself"
Waterstrider - "Way Out (LOCAL)
10 PM:
Saint Motel - "Van Horn"
The 1975 - "Frail State of Mind"
Moby Rich - "Good As Hell" (Lizzo Cover)
Moby Rich + Grandson - "Happy Pill"
Overcoats - "The Fool"
Twin XL - "Messy"
New Spell - "Home" (LOCAL)
Houses - "Bad Checks"
Sub Urban - "Cradles"
Phantogram - "In A Spiral"
GRiZ- "Supadupakulavibe"
Glass Animals + Denzel Curry - "Tokyo Drifting"
Big X - "Excess" (LOCAL)
Mondo Cozmo - "Come On"
11 PM:
Almost Monday - "Broken People"
Yungblud + Marshmello + blackbear - "Tongue Tied"
KennyHoopla - "Sore Loser"
Alex Ferris - "Tell Me Where You've Been" (LOCAL)
CAAMP - "Peach Fuzz"
Modest Mouse - "Ice Cream Party"
Easy Life - "Nice Guys"
mxmtoon - "Prom Dress" (LOCAL)
Tame Impala - "It Might Be Time"
First in Flight - "It's Cool" (LOCAL)
Cigarettes After Sex - "Heavenly"
The Man Who - "Natural Villain"
Glass Animals + Denzel Curry - "Tokyo Drifting" (ENCORE PERFORMANCE)