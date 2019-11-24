Follow + Discover ; New music with Soundcheck

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!

9PM:

Mansionair + SHAED - "Easier"

Missio - "Underground"

Goody Grace + Blink-182 - "Scumbag"

The Limousines - "Parachute" (LOCAL)

Girl In Red - "Bad Idea"

Arizona Zervas - "Roxanne"

White Reaper - "Real Long Time"

Jimmy Eat World - "Love Never"

TYCHO - "Easy" (LOCAL)

Baker Grace - "See The Future"

Beck - "Uneventful Days"

Hazel English - "Shaking" (LOCAL)

Absofacto - "Rewind"

King Princess - "Hit The Back"

Palaye Royale - "Hang On To Yourself"

Waterstrider - "Way Out (LOCAL)



10 PM:

Saint Motel - "Van Horn"

The 1975 - "Frail State of Mind"

Moby Rich - "Good As Hell" (Lizzo Cover)

Moby Rich + Grandson - "Happy Pill"

Overcoats - "The Fool"

Twin XL - "Messy"

New Spell - "Home" (LOCAL)

Houses - "Bad Checks"

Sub Urban - "Cradles"

Phantogram - "In A Spiral"

GRiZ- "Supadupakulavibe"

Glass Animals + Denzel Curry - "Tokyo Drifting"

Big X - "Excess" (LOCAL)

Mondo Cozmo - "Come On"



11 PM:

Almost Monday - "Broken People"

Yungblud + Marshmello + blackbear - "Tongue Tied"

KennyHoopla - "Sore Loser"

Alex Ferris - "Tell Me Where You've Been" (LOCAL)

CAAMP - "Peach Fuzz"

Modest Mouse - "Ice Cream Party"

Easy Life - "Nice Guys"

mxmtoon - "Prom Dress" (LOCAL)

Tame Impala - "It Might Be Time"

First in Flight - "It's Cool" (LOCAL)

Cigarettes After Sex - "Heavenly"

The Man Who - "Natural Villain"

