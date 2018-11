SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 11.18.2018

9PM

STEVE AOKI FT AJR “Pretender”

ALEXA MELO “Hollow” LOCAL

MOONTOWER “Long Hair”

FIDLAR “Can’t You See”

CHERRY GLAZER “Daddi”

THE DANGEROUS “Next To You” LOCAL

HALF ALIVE “Still Feel”

CAYUCAS “Jessica WJ”

SOFT SCIENCE “Need To Know”

COIN “Simple Romance”

MUSE “The Dark Side”

SLUMBERJACK “Daggers”

THE HAPPYS “Cut The Rope”

JUNGLE “Heavy California”

TWENTY ONE PILOTS “Morph”

CATHEDRALS “Hits Me Like A Landslide” LOCAL

10PM

THE WOMBATS “Bee Sting”

THE WORLD OF BIRDS “Having You”

THE STORY SO FAR “Take Me As You Please” LOCAL

SAN HOLO “Brighter Days”

BILLIE ELLISH “When The Party’s Over”

PANIC IS PERFECT “Our Dreams Are Made Of Numbers” LOCAL

RUFUS DU SOL “Treat You Better”

THE INTERRUPTERS “Gave You Everything”

AFI “Get Dark”

EMILY AFTON “Back In San Francisco” LOCAL

WHITE LIES “Believe It”

MO + FOSTER THE PEOPLE “ Blur”

11PM

ROY BLAIR “Dennis”

THE Y AXES “Empty Space” LOCAL

DREAMERS “Black & White”

JOJI “Slow Dancing In The Dark”

STEVE AOKI + BLINK 182 “Why Are We So Broken”

TORO Y MOI “Freelance” LOCAL

BAD SUNS “Away We Go”

ROBERT DeLONG “First Person On Earth”

LOVESICK “Make It”

DEMON IN ME “Canvas” LOCAL

SUMIG “Know You” LOCAL

THOM YORKE “Suspirium”

GRAPETOOTH “Blood”

JAGWAR TWIN “Loser”

VVERVVOLF “Sugar & Spice”

FILOUS “Bicycle”

TROYE SIVAN ft JONSI of SIGUR ROS “Revelation”