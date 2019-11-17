SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST: 11.17.2019
Here's what Dallas played on Soundcheck for November 17, 2019:
9 PM
Marshmello – Tongue Tied (Feat. Yungblud & Blackbear)
Mondo Cozmo – Come On
Weekend Youth – T.O.T. (Take Our Time) (Local)
Of Monsters & Men – Wild Roses
The 1975 – Frail State Of Mind
Tame Impala – It Might Be Time
SWMRS – Lonely Ghost (Local)
Finish Ticket – Black Horse (Local)
Glass Animals – Tokyo Driftinh (Feat. Denzel Curry)
The Man Who – Natural Villain
Grimes – So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth
Goody Grace – Scumbag (Feat. blink-182)
DREAMERS – Desensitize
FARE – You Are (Local)
10 PM
Almost Monday – Broken People
Hazel English – Shaking (Local)
Moby Rich – Loser
Moby Rich + grandson – Happy Pill
Girl in red – bad idea!
First In Flight – It’s Cool (Local)
KennyHoopla – Sore Loser
Haim – Now I’m In It
Alec Ferris – Tell Me Where You’ve Been (Local)
COUNTERFEIT. – It Gets Better
Absofacto – Rewind
Mxmtoon – Seasonal Depression (Local)
Caamp – Peach Fuzz
Palaye Royale – Hang On To Yourself
A R I Z O N A – Problems
The Trims – Bending Time (Local)
Two Feet – You?
11 PM
Beach Bunny – Dream Boy
The Limousines – Parachute (Local)
Sorrey – Full Bloom
FINNEAS – Shelter
Life Size Models – Polar Nights (Local)
Mansionair – Easier (Feat. SHAED)
Big X – Excess (Local)
Yelawolf – Opie Taylor
Stand Atlantic – Hate Me (Sometimes)
Paper Lions – Don’t Feel Like That
Phantogram – In A Spiral
Twin XL – Messy
City Wolf – Protector (Local)
The Federal Empire – I Never Liked Your Friends
White Reaper – Real Long Time
New Dialongue - Pilgrims