SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST: 11.17.2019

Here's what Dallas played on Soundcheck for November 17, 2019:

9 PM

Marshmello – Tongue Tied (Feat. Yungblud & Blackbear)

Mondo Cozmo – Come On

Weekend Youth – T.O.T. (Take Our Time) (Local)

Of Monsters & Men – Wild Roses

The 1975 – Frail State Of Mind

Tame Impala – It Might Be Time

SWMRS – Lonely Ghost (Local)

Finish Ticket – Black Horse (Local)

Glass Animals – Tokyo Driftinh (Feat. Denzel Curry)

The Man Who – Natural Villain

Grimes – So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth

Goody Grace – Scumbag (Feat. blink-182)

DREAMERS – Desensitize

FARE – You Are (Local)

10 PM

Almost Monday – Broken People

Hazel English – Shaking (Local)

Moby Rich – Loser

Moby Rich + grandson – Happy Pill

Girl in red – bad idea!

First In Flight – It’s Cool (Local)

KennyHoopla – Sore Loser

Haim – Now I’m In It

Alec Ferris – Tell Me Where You’ve Been (Local)

COUNTERFEIT. – It Gets Better

Absofacto – Rewind

Mxmtoon – Seasonal Depression (Local)

Caamp – Peach Fuzz

Palaye Royale – Hang On To Yourself

A R I Z O N A – Problems

The Trims – Bending Time (Local)

Two Feet – You?

11 PM

Beach Bunny – Dream Boy

The Limousines – Parachute (Local)

Sorrey – Full Bloom

FINNEAS – Shelter

Life Size Models – Polar Nights (Local)

Mansionair – Easier (Feat. SHAED)

Big X – Excess (Local)

Yelawolf – Opie Taylor

Stand Atlantic – Hate Me (Sometimes)

Paper Lions – Don’t Feel Like That

Phantogram – In A Spiral

Twin XL – Messy

City Wolf – Protector (Local)

The Federal Empire – I Never Liked Your Friends

White Reaper – Real Long Time

New Dialongue - Pilgrims