SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 11.10.2019
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!
9PM:
Girl In Red - "Bad Idea!"
The 1975 - "Frail State of Mind" (NSSN 2019 ARTIST!)
Houses - "Bad Checks"
Waterstrider - "Way Out" (LOCAL)
Highly Suspect - "16"
Beck - "Uneventful Nights"
Hazel English - "Shaking" (LOCAL)
Jimmy Eat World - "Love Never"
Twin XL - "Messy"
Sofi Tukker - "Purple Hat"
SWMRS - "Lose Lose Lose" (LOCAL)
GRiZ - "Supadupakulavibe"
Missio - "Underground"
Tame Impala - "It Might Be Time"
10 PM:
Finish Ticket - "Black Horse" (LOCAL)
Hot Chip - "Hungry Child"
Mondo Cozmo - "Come On"
A R I Z O N A - "Problems"
Still Woozy - "Habits" (LOCAL)
Hermitude - "Northern Lights"
Matt Maeson - "Go Easy"
Cigarettes After Sex - "Heavenly"
Phantogram - "In A Spiral"
White Reapeat - "Real Long Time"
Weekend Youth - "Zombie" (The Cranberries Cover)
Moby Rich - "Loser" & Lizzo cover "Truth Hurts"
Life Size Models - "Polar Nights" (LOCAL)
11PM:
Easy Life - "Nice Guys"
LP - "Strange"
Almost Monday - "Broken People"
Goody Grace + Blink-182 - "Scumbag"
mxmtoon - "Prom Dress"
Overcoats - "The Fool"
Peach Pit - "Feelin' Low"
Palaye Royale - "Hold On To Yourself"
Mansionair + SHAED - "Easier"
Flume ft. Vera Blue - "Rushing Back"
Larkins - "TV Dream"
First in Flight - "It's Cool" (LOCAL)
The Federal Empire - "I Never Liked Your Friends"
HAIM - "Now I'm In It"
The Limousines - "Parachute" (LOCAL)