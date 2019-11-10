SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 11.10.2019

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!

9PM:

Girl In Red - "Bad Idea!"

The 1975 - "Frail State of Mind" (NSSN 2019 ARTIST!)

Houses - "Bad Checks"

Waterstrider - "Way Out" (LOCAL)

Highly Suspect - "16"

Beck - "Uneventful Nights"

Hazel English - "Shaking" (LOCAL)

Jimmy Eat World - "Love Never"

Twin XL - "Messy"

Sofi Tukker - "Purple Hat"

SWMRS - "Lose Lose Lose" (LOCAL)

GRiZ - "Supadupakulavibe"

Missio - "Underground"

Tame Impala - "It Might Be Time"



10 PM:

Finish Ticket - "Black Horse" (LOCAL)

Hot Chip - "Hungry Child"

Mondo Cozmo - "Come On"

A R I Z O N A - "Problems"

Still Woozy - "Habits" (LOCAL)

Hermitude - "Northern Lights"

Matt Maeson - "Go Easy"

Cigarettes After Sex - "Heavenly"

Phantogram - "In A Spiral"

White Reapeat - "Real Long Time"

Weekend Youth - "Zombie" (The Cranberries Cover)

Moby Rich - "Loser" & Lizzo cover "Truth Hurts"

Life Size Models - "Polar Nights" (LOCAL)



11PM:

Easy Life - "Nice Guys"

LP - "Strange"

Almost Monday - "Broken People"

Goody Grace + Blink-182 - "Scumbag"

mxmtoon - "Prom Dress"

Overcoats - "The Fool"

Peach Pit - "Feelin' Low"

Palaye Royale - "Hold On To Yourself"

Mansionair + SHAED - "Easier"

Flume ft. Vera Blue - "Rushing Back"

Larkins - "TV Dream"

First in Flight - "It's Cool" (LOCAL)

The Federal Empire - "I Never Liked Your Friends"

HAIM - "Now I'm In It"

The Limousines - "Parachute" (LOCAL)