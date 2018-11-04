SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 11.04.2018

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan

Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.

9PM:

SLUMBERJACK & Machine Age - "Daggers"

Young The Giant - "Superposition"

Houses - "Fast Talk"

Dangermaker - "Pressure" (LOCAL)

The Interrupters - "Gave You Everything"

METRIC - "Now Or Never Now"

LANY - "Thru These Tears"

Panic Is Perfect - "Our Dreams Are Made of Numbers" (LOCAL)

Roy Blair - "Dennis"

SYML - "Clean Eyes"

Crooked Colours - "Do It Like You"

COIN - "Simple Romance"

Emily Afton - "Back in San Francisco" (LOCAL)

The World of Birds - "Open Up"

Sigrid - "Sucker Punch"

New Spell - "Like Water" (LOCAL)



10PM:

The Score - "The Fear"

Robert DeLong - "Revolutionary"

The Story So Far - "Take Me As You Please" (LOCAL)

The Wombats - "Bee-Sting"

FIDLAR - "Can't You See"

The Y Axes - "Empty Space" (LOCAL)

Rufus Du Sol - "Treat You Better"

MUSE - "The Dark Side"

Still Woozy - "With You" (LOCAL)

The Regrette's - "California Friends"

Stickup Kid - "You Were All Mine" (LOCAL)

AFI - "Get Dark"

Half Alive - "Still Feel"

Roosevelt - "Under The Sun"

Cayucas - "Jessica WJ"

MO ft. Foster the People - "Blur"



11PM:

Twin XL - "Good"

Toro Y Moi - "Freelance" (LOCAL)

Cub Sport - "Sometimes"

Wild Nothing - "Letting Go"

Jagwar Twin - "Loser"

White Lies - "Believe It"

SUMif - "Know You" (LOCAL DEBUT)

Jungle - "Heavy, California"

twenty one pilots - "Morph"

OBERHOFER - "Dreamt I Was Gunna Be Your Man"

Alexa Mello - "Hollow" (LOCAL)

Moontower - "Long Hair"

Odesza - "LOYAL"

Royal Teeth - "Never Gonna Quit"

VVEREVVOLF - "Sugar & Spice" (LOCAL)

Soft Science - "Know" (LOCAL-ISH)