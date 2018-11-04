SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 11.04.2018
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan
9PM:
SLUMBERJACK & Machine Age - "Daggers"
Young The Giant - "Superposition"
Houses - "Fast Talk"
Dangermaker - "Pressure" (LOCAL)
The Interrupters - "Gave You Everything"
METRIC - "Now Or Never Now"
LANY - "Thru These Tears"
Panic Is Perfect - "Our Dreams Are Made of Numbers" (LOCAL)
Roy Blair - "Dennis"
SYML - "Clean Eyes"
Crooked Colours - "Do It Like You"
COIN - "Simple Romance"
Emily Afton - "Back in San Francisco" (LOCAL)
The World of Birds - "Open Up"
Sigrid - "Sucker Punch"
New Spell - "Like Water" (LOCAL)
10PM:
The Score - "The Fear"
Robert DeLong - "Revolutionary"
The Story So Far - "Take Me As You Please" (LOCAL)
The Wombats - "Bee-Sting"
FIDLAR - "Can't You See"
The Y Axes - "Empty Space" (LOCAL)
Rufus Du Sol - "Treat You Better"
MUSE - "The Dark Side"
Still Woozy - "With You" (LOCAL)
The Regrette's - "California Friends"
Stickup Kid - "You Were All Mine" (LOCAL)
AFI - "Get Dark"
Half Alive - "Still Feel"
Roosevelt - "Under The Sun"
Cayucas - "Jessica WJ"
MO ft. Foster the People - "Blur"
11PM:
Twin XL - "Good"
Toro Y Moi - "Freelance" (LOCAL)
Cub Sport - "Sometimes"
Wild Nothing - "Letting Go"
Jagwar Twin - "Loser"
White Lies - "Believe It"
SUMif - "Know You" (LOCAL DEBUT)
Jungle - "Heavy, California"
twenty one pilots - "Morph"
OBERHOFER - "Dreamt I Was Gunna Be Your Man"
Alexa Mello - "Hollow" (LOCAL)
Moontower - "Long Hair"
Odesza - "LOYAL"
Royal Teeth - "Never Gonna Quit"
VVEREVVOLF - "Sugar & Spice" (LOCAL)
Soft Science - "Know" (LOCAL-ISH)