SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST: 11.03.2019

Here's your Soundcheck playlist for Sunday November 3, 2019 hosted by Dallas:

9 PM

Tame Impala – It Might Be Time

White Reaper – Real Long Time

HAIM – Now I’m In It

The Limousines – Parachute (Local)

SWMRS – Lose Lose Lose (Local)

Of Monsters & Men – Wild Roses

Palaye Royale – Hang On To Yourself

Peach Pit – Feelin’ Low (F*ckboy Blues)

Mxmtoon – Seasonal Depression (Local)

Jimmy Eat World – Love Never

Almost Monday – broken people

Foals – The Runner

LP – Strange

Stand Atlantic – Hate Me (Sometimes)

Saint Motel – Van Horn

10 PM

Absofacto – Light Outside

Phantogram – In A Spiral

Weekend Youth – Zombie (Cranberries cover) (Local)

The Raconteurs – Bored & Razed

Part-Time Friends – Streets & Stories

Kruel Summer – We Can Get High (Local)

Fickle Friends – Amateures

COUNTERFEIT. – It Gets Better

City Wolf – Protector (Local)

Paris Shadows – Enough’s Enough

Beach Bunny – Prom Queen

Silversun Pickups – Don’t Know Yet

A R I Z O N A – Problems

The Trims – Bending Time (Local)

Foster The People – Pick U Up

Twenty one pilots – Pet Cheetah

The Happys – Cut The Rope (Local)

11 PM

Moby Rich – Loser

The 1975 – Frail State Of Mind

Mallrat – Charlie

Finish Ticket – Dream Song (Local)

Two Feet – You?

Luna Aura – English Boys

First In Flight – It’s Cool (Local)

Lucy Daydream – Monster

Simple Creatures – One Little Lie

Bombay Bicycle Club – Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You)

Lyrah – Down Low (Local)

The VANNS – Deranged

Matt Maeson – Go Easy

Matt & Kim – Money

Eliza & The Delusionals – Just Exist

Panic Is Perfect – Just My Luck (Local)