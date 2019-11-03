SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST: 11.03.2019
Here's your Soundcheck playlist for Sunday November 3, 2019 hosted by Dallas:
9 PM
Tame Impala – It Might Be Time
White Reaper – Real Long Time
HAIM – Now I’m In It
The Limousines – Parachute (Local)
SWMRS – Lose Lose Lose (Local)
Of Monsters & Men – Wild Roses
Palaye Royale – Hang On To Yourself
Peach Pit – Feelin’ Low (F*ckboy Blues)
Mxmtoon – Seasonal Depression (Local)
Jimmy Eat World – Love Never
Almost Monday – broken people
Foals – The Runner
LP – Strange
Stand Atlantic – Hate Me (Sometimes)
Saint Motel – Van Horn
10 PM
Absofacto – Light Outside
Phantogram – In A Spiral
Weekend Youth – Zombie (Cranberries cover) (Local)
The Raconteurs – Bored & Razed
Part-Time Friends – Streets & Stories
Kruel Summer – We Can Get High (Local)
Fickle Friends – Amateures
COUNTERFEIT. – It Gets Better
City Wolf – Protector (Local)
Paris Shadows – Enough’s Enough
Beach Bunny – Prom Queen
Silversun Pickups – Don’t Know Yet
A R I Z O N A – Problems
The Trims – Bending Time (Local)
Foster The People – Pick U Up
Twenty one pilots – Pet Cheetah
The Happys – Cut The Rope (Local)
11 PM
Moby Rich – Loser
The 1975 – Frail State Of Mind
Mallrat – Charlie
Finish Ticket – Dream Song (Local)
Two Feet – You?
Luna Aura – English Boys
First In Flight – It’s Cool (Local)
Lucy Daydream – Monster
Simple Creatures – One Little Lie
Bombay Bicycle Club – Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You)
Lyrah – Down Low (Local)
The VANNS – Deranged
Matt Maeson – Go Easy
Matt & Kim – Money
Eliza & The Delusionals – Just Exist
Panic Is Perfect – Just My Luck (Local)