SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 10.28.2018

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan

Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.

9PM:

Half the Animal - "Magic"

MUSE - "The Dark Side"

The Story So Far - "Let It Go" (LOCAL)

Sigrid - "Sucker Punch"

Big Data ft. Jamie Lidell - "Monster"

Odesza - "Loyal"

Panic is Perfect - "Our Dreams Are Made of Numbers" (LOCAL)

MO ft. Foster the People - "Blur"

COIN - "Simple Romance"

Rufus Du Sol - "Treat You better"

The Interrupters - "Gave You Everything"

FIDLAR - "Can't You See"

Alexa Melo - "Hollow" (LOCAL)

Gerard Way - "Baby You're A Haunted House"

DREAMERS - "Black & White"

The Wombats - "Bee-Sting"



10PM:

Cayucas - "Jessica WJ"

The Y Axes - "Empty Space" (LOCAL)

Cub Sport - "Sometimes"

AFI - "Get Dark"

Half Alive - "Still Feel."

Emily Afton - "Back In San Francisco" (LOCAL)

SYML - "Clean Eyes"

The Regrettes - "California Friends"

Soft Science - "Know"

Billie Eilish - "When The Party's Over"

Robert DeLong - "Revolutionary"

Twin XL - "Good"

White Lies - "Believe It"

Demon in Me - "Canvas" (LOCAL)

The Score - "The Fear"

SWMRS - "Berkeley's On Fire" (Morgan the Producer's Flavor of the Week)



11PM:

Oberhofer - "Dreamt I Was Gunna Be Your Man"

Sharon Van Etten - "Comeback Kid"

Watsky - "All Like Whatever" (LOCAL)

Royal Teeth - "Never Gonna Quit"

Savi Minds - "LAZY"

Basement - "Disconnect"

Houses - "Fast Talk"

SUMif - "Body" (LOCAL)

Thom Yorke - "Suspirium"

Jagwar Twin - "Loser"

Ten Fe - "Won't Happen"

VVERVVOLF - "Sugar & Spice" (LOCAL)

twenty one pilots - "Morph"

Moontower - "Long Hair"

Cathedrals - "Just A Game" (LOCAL)