SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 10.28.2018
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan
9PM:
Half the Animal - "Magic"
MUSE - "The Dark Side"
The Story So Far - "Let It Go" (LOCAL)
Sigrid - "Sucker Punch"
Big Data ft. Jamie Lidell - "Monster"
Odesza - "Loyal"
Panic is Perfect - "Our Dreams Are Made of Numbers" (LOCAL)
MO ft. Foster the People - "Blur"
COIN - "Simple Romance"
Rufus Du Sol - "Treat You better"
The Interrupters - "Gave You Everything"
FIDLAR - "Can't You See"
Alexa Melo - "Hollow" (LOCAL)
Gerard Way - "Baby You're A Haunted House"
DREAMERS - "Black & White"
The Wombats - "Bee-Sting"
10PM:
Cayucas - "Jessica WJ"
The Y Axes - "Empty Space" (LOCAL)
Cub Sport - "Sometimes"
AFI - "Get Dark"
Half Alive - "Still Feel."
Emily Afton - "Back In San Francisco" (LOCAL)
SYML - "Clean Eyes"
The Regrettes - "California Friends"
Soft Science - "Know"
Billie Eilish - "When The Party's Over"
Robert DeLong - "Revolutionary"
Twin XL - "Good"
White Lies - "Believe It"
Demon in Me - "Canvas" (LOCAL)
The Score - "The Fear"
SWMRS - "Berkeley's On Fire" (Morgan the Producer's Flavor of the Week)
11PM:
Oberhofer - "Dreamt I Was Gunna Be Your Man"
Sharon Van Etten - "Comeback Kid"
Watsky - "All Like Whatever" (LOCAL)
Royal Teeth - "Never Gonna Quit"
Savi Minds - "LAZY"
Basement - "Disconnect"
Houses - "Fast Talk"
SUMif - "Body" (LOCAL)
Thom Yorke - "Suspirium"
Jagwar Twin - "Loser"
Ten Fe - "Won't Happen"
VVERVVOLF - "Sugar & Spice" (LOCAL)
twenty one pilots - "Morph"
Moontower - "Long Hair"
Cathedrals - "Just A Game" (LOCAL)