SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST: 10.20.2019

Here's the playlist for Soundcheck on Sunday October 20, 2019:

9 PM

Jimmy Eat World – Love Never

Phantogram – In A Spiral

First In Flight – It’s Cool (Local)

Beck – Uneventful Days

Counterfeit – It Gets Better

Girl in red – bad idea

Finish Ticket – Black Horse (Local)

Two Feet – You?

Weathers – Lonely Vampire

The Dangerous – Gangsta (Local)

White Reaper – Real Long Time

Tessa Violet – Crush

Same Girls – Wait (Local)

Anna Of The North – Playing Games

Hot Chip – Hungry Child (Locrum Remix)

MISSIO – Underground

10 PM

Twenty One Pilots – Pet Cheetah

Matt & Kim – GO GO

Big X – Scrape (Local)

Of Monsters & Men – Wild Roses

Moby Rich – Loser

Bishop Briggs – Jekyll & Hyde

Vverevoolf – Nope (Local)

Paris Shadows – Enough’s Enough

Saint Motel – Van Horn

Beabadoobee – She Plays Bass

The Federal Empire – I Never Liked Your Friends

Lana Del Rey – Mariner’s Apartment Complex

Stick Up Kid – Soul Drive (Local)

White Lies – Hurt My Heart

Simple Creatures – One Little Lie

Life Size Models – Polar Nights (Local)

11 PM

Larkins – Sugar Sweet

Weekend Youth – Zombie (Local)

The Interrupters – bad guy (Cover)

HIGHSOCIETY – Fake (Feat. Amy Kirkpatrick) (Local)

Milky Chance – The Game

Claud – Miss You

Paper Lions – Don’t Feel Like That

Chrome Rose – Elevator (Local)

Mansionair – Easier (Feat. SHAED)

Silversun Pickups – Don’t Know Yet

FARE – You Are (Local)

Matt Maeson – Go Easy

Oh Wonder – Hallelujah

Gavin Haley – The Way I Am (Feat. Ella Vos)

SWMRS – Lonely Ghost (Local)

Fighter Jets – Alone In Our Rooms (Local)​