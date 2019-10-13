SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 10.13.2019

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!

9PM:

Saint PHNX - "Sorry"

Phantogram - "Into A Spiral"

DREAMERS - "Die Happy" (The Wombats Remix)

Alec Ferris - "Tell Me Where You've Been" (LOCAL)

BANNERS - "Where the Shadow Ends"

White Reaper - "Real Long Time"

Highly Suspect - "16"

Slenderbodies - "Belong" (LOCAL)

Moby Rich - "Truth Hurts" (LIZZO COVER)

DJ Shadow + De La Soul - "Rocketfuel"

Cigarettes After Sex - "Heavenly"

New Dialogue - "Pilgrims"

Missio - "Underground"

Weekend Youth - "Zombie" (LOCAL) (The Cranberries Cover)

Overcoats - "The Fool"

The Japanese House - "Something Has To Change"



10 PM:

Waterparks - "Dream Boy"

Jimmy Eat World - "Love Never"

SWMRS - "Lose Lose Lose"

Beach Bunny - "Prom Queen"

The Interrupters - "Bad Guy" (Billie Eilish Cover)

Lana Del Rey - "Mariners Apartment Complex"

Finish Ticket - "Ceiling Won't Break" (LOCAL)

Elderbrook + Rudimental - "Something About You"

Simple Creatures - "One Little Lie"

Mallrat - "Charlie"

Life Size Models - "Polar Nights" (LOCAL)

Repeat Repeat - "Head On"

The Federal Empire - "Never Liked Your Friends"

Still Woozy - "Goodie Bag" (LOCAL)

Deadmau5 - "Imaginary Friends"



11 PM:

X-Ambassadors + Illenium - "In Your Arms"

Sofi Tukker - "Purple Hat"

The Griswolds - "Nice To Meet Ya"

White Lies - "Hurt My Heart"

Big X - "ScRAPE" (LOCAL)

Houses - "Bad Checks"

FLUME - "Rushing Back"

SYML - "Symmetry"

Mansionair + Shaed - "Easier"

Clairo - "Sophia"

Cemetery Sun - "Getting Over You" (LOCAL)

Spirit Animal - "Painkiller"

Marian Hill - "Like U Do"

Liam Gallagher - "One of Us"

Bombay Bicycle Club - "Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You)"