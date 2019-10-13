SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 10.13.2019
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!
9PM:
Saint PHNX - "Sorry"
Phantogram - "Into A Spiral"
DREAMERS - "Die Happy" (The Wombats Remix)
Alec Ferris - "Tell Me Where You've Been" (LOCAL)
BANNERS - "Where the Shadow Ends"
White Reaper - "Real Long Time"
Highly Suspect - "16"
Slenderbodies - "Belong" (LOCAL)
Moby Rich - "Truth Hurts" (LIZZO COVER)
DJ Shadow + De La Soul - "Rocketfuel"
Cigarettes After Sex - "Heavenly"
New Dialogue - "Pilgrims"
Missio - "Underground"
Weekend Youth - "Zombie" (LOCAL) (The Cranberries Cover)
Overcoats - "The Fool"
The Japanese House - "Something Has To Change"
10 PM:
Waterparks - "Dream Boy"
Jimmy Eat World - "Love Never"
SWMRS - "Lose Lose Lose"
Beach Bunny - "Prom Queen"
The Interrupters - "Bad Guy" (Billie Eilish Cover)
Lana Del Rey - "Mariners Apartment Complex"
Finish Ticket - "Ceiling Won't Break" (LOCAL)
Elderbrook + Rudimental - "Something About You"
Simple Creatures - "One Little Lie"
Mallrat - "Charlie"
Life Size Models - "Polar Nights" (LOCAL)
Repeat Repeat - "Head On"
The Federal Empire - "Never Liked Your Friends"
Still Woozy - "Goodie Bag" (LOCAL)
Deadmau5 - "Imaginary Friends"
11 PM:
X-Ambassadors + Illenium - "In Your Arms"
Sofi Tukker - "Purple Hat"
The Griswolds - "Nice To Meet Ya"
White Lies - "Hurt My Heart"
Big X - "ScRAPE" (LOCAL)
Houses - "Bad Checks"
FLUME - "Rushing Back"
SYML - "Symmetry"
Mansionair + Shaed - "Easier"
Clairo - "Sophia"
Cemetery Sun - "Getting Over You" (LOCAL)
Spirit Animal - "Painkiller"
Marian Hill - "Like U Do"
Liam Gallagher - "One of Us"
Bombay Bicycle Club - "Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You)"