SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST: 10.06.2019
9 PM
Houses – Bad Checks
Finish Ticket – Ceiling Won’t Break (Local)
Jimmy Eat World – Love Never
Beabadoobee – She Plays Bass
Silversun Pickups – Don’t Know Yet
Life Size Models – Polar Nights (Local)
Tegan & Sara – I’ll Be Back Someday
White Lies – Hurt My Heart
Cemetery Sun – Getting Over You (Local)
Foals – The Runner
Foster The People – Pick U Up
Of Monsters & Men – Wars
Nothing,nowhere – Destruction (Feat. Travis Barker)
Kruel Summer – We Can Get High (Local)
Milky Chance – The Game
10 PM
The Interrupters – bad guy (Billie Eilish Cover)
The Federal Empire – I Never Liked Your Friends
Billie Gale – You Should Be Here (Local)
Drive!Drive! – Love To Hate You
Girl in red – Bad Idea
Bombay Bicycle Club – Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You)
Weekend Youth – Zombie (The Cranberries cover) (Local)
Mallrat – Charlie
Blink-182 – I Really Wish I Hated You
FINNEAS – Shelter
SWMRS – Lose Lose Lose (Local)
8 Graves – Bones
FARE – You Are (Local)
Spirit Animal – Painkiller
SAFIA – Runaway
Two Feet – Pink
PVRIS - Hallucinations
11 PM
Elderbrook – Something About You (Feat. Rudimental)
Saint PHNX – Sorry
White Reaper – Real Long Time
Lyrah – Down Low (Local)
Flor. – dancing around
Highly Suspect – 16
Beach Bunny – Prom Queen
The Trims – Bending Time (Local)
Crooked Teeth – Where Did All Our Time Go?
The Griswolds – Nice To Meet Ya!
Georgia – Never Let You Go
Alec Ferris – Tell Me Where You’ve Been (Local)
Flume – Rushing Back (Feat. Vera Blue)
MISSIO – Underground
Lucy Daydream – You
The Dangerous – Gangsta (Local)