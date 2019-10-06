SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST: 10.06.2019

9 PM

Houses – Bad Checks

Finish Ticket – Ceiling Won’t Break (Local)

Jimmy Eat World – Love Never

Beabadoobee – She Plays Bass

Silversun Pickups – Don’t Know Yet

Life Size Models – Polar Nights (Local)

Tegan & Sara – I’ll Be Back Someday

White Lies – Hurt My Heart

Cemetery Sun – Getting Over You (Local)

Foals – The Runner

Foster The People – Pick U Up

Of Monsters & Men – Wars

Nothing,nowhere – Destruction (Feat. Travis Barker)

Kruel Summer – We Can Get High (Local)

Milky Chance – The Game

10 PM

The Interrupters – bad guy (Billie Eilish Cover)

The Federal Empire – I Never Liked Your Friends

Billie Gale – You Should Be Here (Local)

Drive!Drive! – Love To Hate You

Girl in red – Bad Idea

Bombay Bicycle Club – Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You)

Weekend Youth – Zombie (The Cranberries cover) (Local)

Mallrat – Charlie

Blink-182 – I Really Wish I Hated You

FINNEAS – Shelter

SWMRS – Lose Lose Lose (Local)

8 Graves – Bones

FARE – You Are (Local)

Spirit Animal – Painkiller

SAFIA – Runaway

Two Feet – Pink

PVRIS - Hallucinations

11 PM

Elderbrook – Something About You (Feat. Rudimental)

Saint PHNX – Sorry

White Reaper – Real Long Time

Lyrah – Down Low (Local)

Flor. – dancing around

Highly Suspect – 16

Beach Bunny – Prom Queen

The Trims – Bending Time (Local)

Crooked Teeth – Where Did All Our Time Go?

The Griswolds – Nice To Meet Ya!

Georgia – Never Let You Go

Alec Ferris – Tell Me Where You’ve Been (Local)

Flume – Rushing Back (Feat. Vera Blue)

MISSIO – Underground

Lucy Daydream – You

The Dangerous – Gangsta (Local)