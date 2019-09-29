SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 09.29.2019
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!
9PM:
Foster the People - "Pick U Up"
Missio - "Undergound"
Houses - "Bad Checks"
Alec Ferris - "Tell Me Where You've Been" (LOCAL)
Waterparks - "Dream Boy"
Lower Dens - "Young Republicans"
Highly Suspect - "16"
Kruel Summer - "We Can Get High" (LOCAL)
Liam Gallagher - "One Of Us"
*Repeat Repeat - "Head On"
Unlike Pluto - "Revenge, And A Little More"
DREAMERS - "Die Happy" (The Wombats remix)
mallrat - "Charlie"
Weekend Youth - "T.O.T. (Take Our Time)" (LOCAL)
BANNERS - "Where the Shadow Ends"
10PM:
PVRIS - "Hallucinations"
Clairo - "Sophia"
The Interrupters - "Bad Guy" (Billie Eilish Cover)
DJ Shadow + De La Soul - "Rocket Fuel"
Tycho - "Weather" (LOCAL)
Flume - "Rushing Back"
White Reaper - "Real Long Time"
SWMRS - "Lose Lose Lose" (LOCAL)
Big Gigantic & Ashe - "Friends"
Slenderbodies - "Belong"
X-Ambassadors & Illenium - "In Your Arms"
Jimmy Eat World - "Love Never"
Cemetery Sun - "Getting Over You" (LOCAL)
Overcoats - "The Fool"
11PM:
Bombay Bicycle Club - "Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You)"
Big X - "Scrape" (LOCAL)
Oh Wonder - "Hallelujah"
The Griswolds - "Nice To Meet Ya"
Elderbrook + Rudimental - "Something About You"
Finish Ticket - "Ceiling Won't Break" (LOCAL)
Boy Harsher - "Send Me A Vision"
Sofi Tukker - "Purple Hat"
Georgia - "Never Let You Go"
Simple Creatures - "Thanks, I Hate It"
Lucy Daydream - "You."
Cigarettes After Sex - "Heavenly"
Life Size Models - "Polar Nights" (LOCAL)
New Dialogue - "Pilgrims"
Girl In Red - "Bad Idea!"
Andrew St. James - "Tenth Grade" (LOCAL)