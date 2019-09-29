SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 09.29.2019

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!

9PM:

Foster the People - "Pick U Up"

Missio - "Undergound"

Houses - "Bad Checks"

Alec Ferris - "Tell Me Where You've Been" (LOCAL)

Waterparks - "Dream Boy"

Lower Dens - "Young Republicans"

Highly Suspect - "16"

Kruel Summer - "We Can Get High" (LOCAL)

Liam Gallagher - "One Of Us"

*Repeat Repeat - "Head On"

Unlike Pluto - "Revenge, And A Little More"

DREAMERS - "Die Happy" (The Wombats remix)

mallrat - "Charlie"

Weekend Youth - "T.O.T. (Take Our Time)" (LOCAL)

BANNERS - "Where the Shadow Ends"



10PM:

PVRIS - "Hallucinations"

Clairo - "Sophia"

The Interrupters - "Bad Guy" (Billie Eilish Cover)

DJ Shadow + De La Soul - "Rocket Fuel"

Tycho - "Weather" (LOCAL)

Flume - "Rushing Back"

White Reaper - "Real Long Time"

SWMRS - "Lose Lose Lose" (LOCAL)

Big Gigantic & Ashe - "Friends"

Slenderbodies - "Belong"

X-Ambassadors & Illenium - "In Your Arms"

Jimmy Eat World - "Love Never"

Cemetery Sun - "Getting Over You" (LOCAL)

Overcoats - "The Fool"



11PM:

Bombay Bicycle Club - "Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You)"

Big X - "Scrape" (LOCAL)

Oh Wonder - "Hallelujah"

The Griswolds - "Nice To Meet Ya"

Elderbrook + Rudimental - "Something About You"

Finish Ticket - "Ceiling Won't Break" (LOCAL)

Boy Harsher - "Send Me A Vision"

Sofi Tukker - "Purple Hat"

Georgia - "Never Let You Go"

Simple Creatures - "Thanks, I Hate It"

Lucy Daydream - "You."

Cigarettes After Sex - "Heavenly"

Life Size Models - "Polar Nights" (LOCAL)

New Dialogue - "Pilgrims"

Girl In Red - "Bad Idea!"

Andrew St. James - "Tenth Grade" (LOCAL)