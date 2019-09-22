SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 09.22.2019
Here's the playlist for Soundcheck hosted by Dallas on September 22, 2019:
9 PM
Saint PHNX – Sorry
Electric Guest – More
SWMRS – Lose Lose Lose (Local)
Billie Eilish – all the good girls go to hell
Silversun Pickups – Don’t Know Yet
FARE – You Are (Local)
DREAMERS – Die Happy (The Wombats Remix)
Claud – Miss You
Matt Maeson – Hallucinogenics
Finish Ticket – Ceiling Won’t Break (Local)
Mountain Bird – Hiding Under Water
Cautious Clay - Erase
The Happys – Cut The Rope (Local)
Paper Idol – Feel Real Pretty
Bishop Briggs – Tattooed On My Heart
Georgia – Never Let You Go
YUNGBLUD – Hope For The Underrated Youth
10 PM
Blink-182 – I Really Wish I Hated You
The Griswolds – Nice To Meet Ya!
Life Size Models – Polar Nights (Local)
Rex Orange County – 10/10
HIGHSOCIETY – Fake (Feat. Amy Kirkpatrick) (Local)
The Faim – Humans
Mallrat – Charlie
Super Whatevr – better.
Alec Ferris – Tell Me Where You’ve Been (Local)
The Interrupters – bad guy (Billie Eilish cover)
Sam Fender – Will We Talk?
Nothing,nowhere – Destruction (Feat. Travis Barker)
Betcha – Falling
Mura Masa – I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again (Feat. Clairo)
White Reaper – Real Long Time
Kruel Summer – We Can Get High (Local)
Repeat Repeat – Head On
11 PM
Oh Wonder – Hallelujah
MISSIO – Underground
Keshi – summer
Big X – Scrape (Local)
Bombay Bicycle Club – Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You)
Foster The People – Pick U Up
Billie Gale – You Should Be Here (Local)
Highly Suspect – 16
Weekend Youth – T.O.T. (Take Our Time) (Local)
A Day To Remember – Degenerates
Beabadoobee – She Plays Bass
Houses – Bad Checks
New Dialogue – Pilgrims
Cemetry Sun – Upside Down (Local)
Crash Adans – Astronauts