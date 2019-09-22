SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 09.22.2019

Here's the playlist for Soundcheck hosted by Dallas on September 22, 2019:

9 PM

Saint PHNX – Sorry

Electric Guest – More

SWMRS – Lose Lose Lose (Local)

Billie Eilish – all the good girls go to hell

Silversun Pickups – Don’t Know Yet

FARE – You Are (Local)

DREAMERS – Die Happy (The Wombats Remix)

Claud – Miss You

Matt Maeson – Hallucinogenics

Finish Ticket – Ceiling Won’t Break (Local)

Mountain Bird – Hiding Under Water

Cautious Clay - Erase

The Happys – Cut The Rope (Local)

Paper Idol – Feel Real Pretty

Bishop Briggs – Tattooed On My Heart

Georgia – Never Let You Go

YUNGBLUD – Hope For The Underrated Youth

10 PM

Blink-182 – I Really Wish I Hated You

The Griswolds – Nice To Meet Ya!

Life Size Models – Polar Nights (Local)

Rex Orange County – 10/10

HIGHSOCIETY – Fake (Feat. Amy Kirkpatrick) (Local)

The Faim – Humans

Mallrat – Charlie

Super Whatevr – better.

Alec Ferris – Tell Me Where You’ve Been (Local)

The Interrupters – bad guy (Billie Eilish cover)

Sam Fender – Will We Talk?

Nothing,nowhere – Destruction (Feat. Travis Barker)

Betcha – Falling

Mura Masa – I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again (Feat. Clairo)

White Reaper – Real Long Time

Kruel Summer – We Can Get High (Local)

Repeat Repeat – Head On

11 PM

Oh Wonder – Hallelujah

MISSIO – Underground

Keshi – summer

Big X – Scrape (Local)

Bombay Bicycle Club – Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You)

Foster The People – Pick U Up

Billie Gale – You Should Be Here (Local)

Highly Suspect – 16

Weekend Youth – T.O.T. (Take Our Time) (Local)

A Day To Remember – Degenerates

Beabadoobee – She Plays Bass

Houses – Bad Checks

New Dialogue – Pilgrims

Cemetry Sun – Upside Down (Local)

Crash Adans – Astronauts