ALT 105.3 SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST :09.15.2019

Follow + Discover new local and indie music every Sunday 9pm-12am

9PM

HOUSES "Bad Checks"

CLARIO "Sofia"

WATERPARKS "Fandom"

BIG X "Scrape " LOCAL

BIG GIGANTIC + ASHE "Friends"

LIAM GALLAGHER "One of Us"

NEW DIALOGUE "Pilgrims"

FINISH TICKET "Celing Won't Break" LOCAL

FOSTER THE PEOPLE "Pick U Up"

DJ SHADOW + DE LA SOUL "Rocket Fuel"

GRISWOLDS "Nice To Meet Ya!"

EMILY AFTON "Sylvia" LOCAL

THE CARS "Just What I Needed" (SOUNDCHECK VAULT)

OH WONDER "Hallelujah"

WATERSTRIDER "Way Out"

REX ORGANGE COUTY "10/10"

10PM

SHARON VAN ETTEN "Comeback Kid"

ILLENIUM + X AMBASSADORS "In Your Arms"

LIFE SIZE MODELS "Polar Nights" LOCAL

BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB "Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You)"

MALLART "Charlie"

HIGHLY SUSPECT "16"

STILL WOOZY "Habit" LOCAL

BANKS "Gimmie"

MATT MAESON "Hallucinogenis"

THE CARS "Shake It Up" (Soundcheck Vault)

THE FAIM "Humans'

ALEC FERRIS "Tell Me Where You've Been" LOCAL

CIGERETTES AFTER SEX "Heavenly"

11PM

FRIENDLY FIRES "Silhouettes"

ELDERBROOKE + RUDIMENTAL "Something About You'

SOFI TUKKER "Purple Hat"

SWMRS "Lose Lose Lose" LOCAL

BENEE "Glitter"

WHITE REAPER "Real Long Time"

YUNGBLUD "Hope for the Underrated Youth"

SAINT MALIBU "Jungles"

FREEDOM FRY "Me and Bonnie"

KRUEL SUMMER "Back Then" LOCAL

CAUTIOUS CLAY "Swim Home"

SAM FENDER "Will We Talk?"

LOWER DENS "Young Republicans"

BEACH BUNNY "Prom Queen"

Billie Gale "You Should Be Hers" LOCAL

CUCO "Feelings"

THE CARS "Good Time Roll" (Soundcheck Vault)