Soundcheck Playlist: 09.09.2018

9pm

Barns Courtney "99"

Young the Giant "Superposition"

Roy Blair "Dennis"

New Spell "Like Water" LOCAL

LANY "Thru These Tears"

Sir Sly "Fun"

Rex Orange County "Loving is Easy"

Emily Afton "Back In San Francisco" LOCAL

San Holo "Brighter"

Jade Bird "Uh Huh"

Charlie Cunnigham "Minimum"

Vvervvolf "Lemonade" LOCAL

Jukebox the Ghost "Fred Astaire"

Holy Child "Wishing You Away"

The 1975 "Tootimetootimetootime"

10PM

Opia "Beverly Blues"

Dangermaker "Pressure" LOCAL

Mitski "Nobody"

The Wombats "Bee Sting"

Two Feet "Hurt People"

The Story So Far "Let It Go" LOCAL

Half The Animal "Magic"

Interrupters + Rancid "Got Each Other"

Hundred Waters "Wave to Anchor"

The Unlikely Candidates "Best I Ever Had"

Bones "I'm Afraid of Americans" (Bowie Cover)

Phoebe Bridgers "The Gold" (Manchester Orchestra Cover)

Smallpools "Stumbling Home"

Sjowgren "Stubborn Forces" LOCAL

Cautious Clay "Cold War"

Muse "The Dark Side"

11 pm

Watsky "Welcome to the Family" LOCAL

Kyson "Have My Back"

The Night Game "It's The End Of The World As We Know It " (R.E.M Cover)

SWMRS "Berkeley's On Fire" LOCAL

Lay + Alan Walker "Sheep"

Robert Delong "Revolutionary"

Wild Nothing "Letting It Go"

Still Woozy "With You" LOCAL

Saint Sister "You Never Call"

Caroline Rose "Soul No 5"

Rufus Du Soul "Underwater"

Basement "Disconnect"

Stick Up Kids "You're All Mine"​ LOCAL

Bad Bad Hats "Write It On Your Heart"

Twenty One Pilots "Levitate"

Beach Goons "Hunny Bunnies"

Erthlings "Bridges"