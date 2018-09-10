Soundcheck Playlist: 09.09.2018
9pm
Barns Courtney "99"
Young the Giant "Superposition"
Roy Blair "Dennis"
New Spell "Like Water" LOCAL
LANY "Thru These Tears"
Sir Sly "Fun"
Rex Orange County "Loving is Easy"
Emily Afton "Back In San Francisco" LOCAL
San Holo "Brighter"
Jade Bird "Uh Huh"
Charlie Cunnigham "Minimum"
Vvervvolf "Lemonade" LOCAL
Jukebox the Ghost "Fred Astaire"
Holy Child "Wishing You Away"
The 1975 "Tootimetootimetootime"
10PM
Opia "Beverly Blues"
Dangermaker "Pressure" LOCAL
Mitski "Nobody"
The Wombats "Bee Sting"
Two Feet "Hurt People"
The Story So Far "Let It Go" LOCAL
Half The Animal "Magic"
Interrupters + Rancid "Got Each Other"
Hundred Waters "Wave to Anchor"
The Unlikely Candidates "Best I Ever Had"
Bones "I'm Afraid of Americans" (Bowie Cover)
Phoebe Bridgers "The Gold" (Manchester Orchestra Cover)
Smallpools "Stumbling Home"
Sjowgren "Stubborn Forces" LOCAL
Cautious Clay "Cold War"
Muse "The Dark Side"
11 pm
Watsky "Welcome to the Family" LOCAL
Kyson "Have My Back"
The Night Game "It's The End Of The World As We Know It " (R.E.M Cover)
SWMRS "Berkeley's On Fire" LOCAL
Lay + Alan Walker "Sheep"
Robert Delong "Revolutionary"
Wild Nothing "Letting It Go"
Still Woozy "With You" LOCAL
Saint Sister "You Never Call"
Caroline Rose "Soul No 5"
Rufus Du Soul "Underwater"
Basement "Disconnect"
Stick Up Kids "You're All Mine" LOCAL
Bad Bad Hats "Write It On Your Heart"
Twenty One Pilots "Levitate"
Beach Goons "Hunny Bunnies"
Erthlings "Bridges"