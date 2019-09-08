SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST: 09.08.2019

9 PM

A Day To Remember – Degenerates

Finish Ticket – Ceiling Won’t Break (Local)

Misterwives - whywhywhy

Foster The People – Pick U Up

Jay Som – Superbike (Local)

Highly Suspect – 16

The Griswolds – Nice To Meet Ya

Liam Gallagher – One Of Us

Weekend Youth – Gotta Be Me (Local)

Foals – The Runner

Electric Guest – More

Blink-182 – I Really Wish I Hated You

Augustana – For Now, Forever

Bombay Bicycle Club – Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You)

Two Feet – Pink

Cigarettes After Sex - Heavenly

10 PM

Nothing,nowhere – Destruction (Feat. Travis Barker)

Vverevvolf – Nope (Local)

Sam Fender – Will We Talk?

AJR – Dear Winter

SWMRS – Lose Lose Lose (Local)

New Dialogue – Pilgrims

Super Whatevr – better.

Mura Masa – I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again (Feat. Clairo)

Chrome Rose – Not Cool (Local)

Mondo Cozmo – Black Cadillac

Waterparks – Dream Boy

Red Hearse – Red Hearse :

Stick Up Kid – Soul Drive (Local)

Anna Of The North – Playing Games

Sharon van Etten – Comeback Kid

Luke Wylde – Save Yourself (Feat. Rhea Robertson)

Elderbrook & Rudimental – Something About You

11 PM

The S.L.P. – Nobody Else

The Trims – Bending Time (Local)

Beach Bunny – Prom Queen

Barns Courtney – Hollow

Kruel Summer – Back Then (Local)

PVRIS – Hallucinations

Same Girls – Wait (Local)

Zanski – Smoke In My Lungs

The Shelters – You’re Different

Smith & Thell – Hotel Walls

Fighter Jets – Alone In Our Rooms (Local)

The Unlikely Candidates – Novocaine

OK Moon – Crater On The Moon

Conan Gray – Checkmate

Emily Afton – Sylvia (Local)