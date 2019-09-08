SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST: 09.08.2019
9 PM
A Day To Remember – Degenerates
Finish Ticket – Ceiling Won’t Break (Local)
Misterwives - whywhywhy
Foster The People – Pick U Up
Jay Som – Superbike (Local)
Highly Suspect – 16
The Griswolds – Nice To Meet Ya
Liam Gallagher – One Of Us
Weekend Youth – Gotta Be Me (Local)
Foals – The Runner
Electric Guest – More
Blink-182 – I Really Wish I Hated You
Augustana – For Now, Forever
Bombay Bicycle Club – Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You)
Two Feet – Pink
Cigarettes After Sex - Heavenly
10 PM
Nothing,nowhere – Destruction (Feat. Travis Barker)
Vverevvolf – Nope (Local)
Sam Fender – Will We Talk?
AJR – Dear Winter
SWMRS – Lose Lose Lose (Local)
New Dialogue – Pilgrims
Super Whatevr – better.
Mura Masa – I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again (Feat. Clairo)
Chrome Rose – Not Cool (Local)
Mondo Cozmo – Black Cadillac
Waterparks – Dream Boy
Red Hearse – Red Hearse :
Stick Up Kid – Soul Drive (Local)
Anna Of The North – Playing Games
Sharon van Etten – Comeback Kid
Luke Wylde – Save Yourself (Feat. Rhea Robertson)
Elderbrook & Rudimental – Something About You
11 PM
The S.L.P. – Nobody Else
The Trims – Bending Time (Local)
Beach Bunny – Prom Queen
Barns Courtney – Hollow
Kruel Summer – Back Then (Local)
PVRIS – Hallucinations
Same Girls – Wait (Local)
Zanski – Smoke In My Lungs
The Shelters – You’re Different
Smith & Thell – Hotel Walls
Fighter Jets – Alone In Our Rooms (Local)
The Unlikely Candidates – Novocaine
OK Moon – Crater On The Moon
Conan Gray – Checkmate
Emily Afton – Sylvia (Local)