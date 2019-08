Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by Dj Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!

9PM:

Tame Impala - "Borderline"

White Reaper - "Real Long Time"

Joywave - "Obsession"

Finish Ticket - "Dream Song" (LOCAL)

DJ Shadow + De La Soul - "Rocketfuel"

Clairo - "Sophia"

Elderbrook + Rudimental - "Something About You"

Waterstrider - "Way Out" (LOCAL)