SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST: 08.18.2019
Here is the playlist from the Sunday night August 18th edition of Soundcheck hosted by Dallas:
9 PM
SWMRS – Lose Lose Lose (Local)
Joywave – Obsession
UPSAHL – Wish You’d Make Me Cry
nothing,nowhere. – Destruction (Feat. Travis Barker)
Jaysom – Superbike (Local)
Highly Suspect – 16
Christian French – bright side of the moon
Elderbrook – Something About You (Feat. Rudimental)
Finish Ticket – Dream Song (Local)
PVRIS – Hallucinations
Matt Maeson – Hallucinogenics
Life Size Models – Polar Nights (Local)
AJR – Dear Winter
Crash Adams – Astronauts
Half Moon Run – Then Again
10 PM
Tones And I – Dance Monkey
White Reaper – Real Long Time
Yungblud – Hope For The Underrated Youth
Fighter Jets – Alone In Our Rooms (Local)
Betcha – Falling
The Dangerous – Gangsta (Local)
Misterwives – whywhywhy
Your Smith – In Between Plans
Bishop Briggs – Tattooed On My Heart
FARE – You Don’t Get Me (Local)
The FAIM – Humans
Barns Courtney – Hollow
Sub Urban – Cradles
Talkie – Bummer Summerrr (Local)
FOURS – Late Replies
Oliver Tree – Miracle Man
11 PM
Tegan & Sara – I’ll Be Back Someday
SAFIA – Runaway
Chrome Rose – Not Cool (Local)
Gothic Tropic – Drunk On A Vision
The Unlikely Candidates – Novocaine
Vverevvolf – Nope (Local)
The S.L.P. – Nobody Else
Keshi – summer
The Wrecks – Freaking Out
mxmtoon – Blame Game (Local)
CALM – SUCKER
HAIM – Summer Girl
Cemetery Sun – Upside Down (Local)
The Band CAMINO – Daphne Blue
Poolside – Can’t Stop Your Lovin’ (Feat. Panama)