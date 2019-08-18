SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST: 08.18.2019

Here is the playlist from the Sunday night August 18th edition of Soundcheck hosted by Dallas:

9 PM

SWMRS – Lose Lose Lose (Local)

Joywave – Obsession

UPSAHL – Wish You’d Make Me Cry

nothing,nowhere. – Destruction (Feat. Travis Barker)

Jaysom – Superbike (Local)

Highly Suspect – 16

Christian French – bright side of the moon

Elderbrook – Something About You (Feat. Rudimental)

Finish Ticket – Dream Song (Local)

PVRIS – Hallucinations

Matt Maeson – Hallucinogenics

Life Size Models – Polar Nights (Local)

AJR – Dear Winter

Crash Adams – Astronauts

Half Moon Run – Then Again

10 PM

Tones And I – Dance Monkey

White Reaper – Real Long Time

Yungblud – Hope For The Underrated Youth

Fighter Jets – Alone In Our Rooms (Local)

Betcha – Falling

The Dangerous – Gangsta (Local)

Misterwives – whywhywhy

Your Smith – In Between Plans

Bishop Briggs – Tattooed On My Heart

FARE – You Don’t Get Me (Local)

The FAIM – Humans

Barns Courtney – Hollow

Sub Urban – Cradles

Talkie – Bummer Summerrr (Local)

FOURS – Late Replies

Oliver Tree – Miracle Man

11 PM

Tegan & Sara – I’ll Be Back Someday

SAFIA – Runaway

Chrome Rose – Not Cool (Local)

Gothic Tropic – Drunk On A Vision

The Unlikely Candidates – Novocaine

Vverevvolf – Nope (Local)

The S.L.P. – Nobody Else

Keshi – summer

The Wrecks – Freaking Out

mxmtoon – Blame Game (Local)

CALM – SUCKER

HAIM – Summer Girl

Cemetery Sun – Upside Down (Local)

The Band CAMINO – Daphne Blue

Poolside – Can’t Stop Your Lovin’ (Feat. Panama)