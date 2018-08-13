SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 08.11.2018

ALT 1053 Soundcheck is hosted by Aaron Axelsen

9PM

Billie Ellish "You Should See Me In A Crown"

The Wombats "Lemon To A Knife"

Meet Me In Orbit "Circles" LOCAL

Caroline Rose "Soul No 5"

Whethan "Superlove"

Twenty One Pilots "Nico & the Niners"

Jade Bird "Uh Huh"

Geographer "Get There Soon" Local

Layto "Little Poor Me"

Rex Orange County "Loving Is Easy"

Top Bunk "Figure It Out" LOCAL

The Blancos "We're Tired"

Beach House "Dive"

Two Feet "Hurt People"

10 PM

Chvrches "Miracle" Juan Maclean Remix

Badflower "Ghost"

Watsky "Welcome to the Family" LOCAL

Matt and Kim "Glad I Tired"

Pale Waves "There's A Honey"

Death Cab for Cutie "Dreamt We Spoke Again"

Panic is Perfect "Radio Song" LOCAL

Interrupters "Got Each Other"

Lany "Thru These Tears"

Metric "Dark Saturday"

The Story So Far "Let It Go" LOCAL

Smallpools "Stumbling Home"

Amen Dunes "Miki Dora"

Arizona "Summer Days"

11 PM

Hot Flash Heat Wave "Glo Ride" LOCAL

Yungblud "Medication"

Santigold "Run The Road"

Phoebe Bridges "The Gold"

Still Woozy "Lucy" LOCAL

The Kooks "Four Leaf Clover"

Bob Moses "Back Down"

RHYE "Taste"

Iration "Press Play"

Cautious Clay "Cold War"

Lydia "Sunlight"

Flight Facilities "All My Love"

Roy Blair "Dennis"

Great News "Told"

Alec Ferris "Say What You Mean" LOCAL

RL Grime "Pressure"