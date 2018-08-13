SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 08.11.2018
ALT 1053 Soundcheck is hosted by Aaron Axelsen
9PM
Billie Ellish "You Should See Me In A Crown"
The Wombats "Lemon To A Knife"
Meet Me In Orbit "Circles" LOCAL
Caroline Rose "Soul No 5"
Whethan "Superlove"
Twenty One Pilots "Nico & the Niners"
Jade Bird "Uh Huh"
Geographer "Get There Soon" Local
Layto "Little Poor Me"
Rex Orange County "Loving Is Easy"
Top Bunk "Figure It Out" LOCAL
The Blancos "We're Tired"
Beach House "Dive"
Two Feet "Hurt People"
10 PM
Chvrches "Miracle" Juan Maclean Remix
Badflower "Ghost"
Watsky "Welcome to the Family" LOCAL
Matt and Kim "Glad I Tired"
Pale Waves "There's A Honey"
Death Cab for Cutie "Dreamt We Spoke Again"
Panic is Perfect "Radio Song" LOCAL
Interrupters "Got Each Other"
Lany "Thru These Tears"
Metric "Dark Saturday"
The Story So Far "Let It Go" LOCAL
Smallpools "Stumbling Home"
Amen Dunes "Miki Dora"
Arizona "Summer Days"
11 PM
Hot Flash Heat Wave "Glo Ride" LOCAL
Yungblud "Medication"
Santigold "Run The Road"
Phoebe Bridges "The Gold"
Still Woozy "Lucy" LOCAL
The Kooks "Four Leaf Clover"
Bob Moses "Back Down"
RHYE "Taste"
Iration "Press Play"
Cautious Clay "Cold War"
Lydia "Sunlight"
Flight Facilities "All My Love"
Roy Blair "Dennis"
Great News "Told"
Alec Ferris "Say What You Mean" LOCAL
RL Grime "Pressure"