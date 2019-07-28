SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST: 07.28.2019
9 PM
Finish Ticket – Dream Song (Local)
Tegan & Sara – I’ll Be Back Someday
The Trims – Bending Time (Local)
CLEWS – Hollywood
ARIZONA – Nostalgic
The Unlikely Candidates – Novocaine
Mxmtoon – Prom Dress (Local)
Red Hearse – Half Love
Silversun Pickups – Don’t Know Yet
Poolside – Can’t Stop Your Lovin’ (Feat. Panama)
Emily Afton – Sylvia (Local)
Conan Gray – Checkmate
SHAED – Thunder
Birthday – October (Local)
MUNA – Number One Fan
8 Graves - RIP
10 PM
The Wrecks – Freaking Out
Life Size Models – Polar Nights (Local)
Vverevvolf – Nope (Local)
93Punx – 3 Years Sober
The Shelters – You’re Different
Smith & Thell – Hotel Walls
SWMRS – Lose Lose Lose (Local)
Two Door Cinema Club – Once
PVRIS – Death Of Me
Crooked Teeth – You And Me (Forever)
Kruel Summer – Back Then (Local)
The New Division – Fascination
COIN – Crash My Car
Young Braves – 1984
The Regrettes – I Dare You
X Ambassadors – Hold You Down
11 PM
Half Alive – Runaway
Tessa Violet – I Like (The Idea) of You
Shut Ups – Cement Hands (Local)
90s Kids – Body Language
Spoon – No Bullets Spent
Billie Gale – The Rules (Local)
QUIX + Adventure Club + badXchannels – Life Long After Death
Friendly Fires – Silhouettes
Oliver Tree – Miracle Man
Lyrah – Down Low (Local)
All-American Rejects – Send Her To Heaven
Fighter Jets – Alone In Our Rooms (Local)
Gavin Haley – Show Me
Grizfolk – Believing
Elohim + AWOLNATION – Flagpole Sitta
SUN SILVA – Just The Romantic