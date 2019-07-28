SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST: 07.28.2019

9 PM

Finish Ticket – Dream Song (Local)

Tegan & Sara – I’ll Be Back Someday

The Trims – Bending Time (Local)

CLEWS – Hollywood

ARIZONA – Nostalgic

The Unlikely Candidates – Novocaine

Mxmtoon – Prom Dress (Local)

Red Hearse – Half Love

Silversun Pickups – Don’t Know Yet

Poolside – Can’t Stop Your Lovin’ (Feat. Panama)

Emily Afton – Sylvia (Local)

Conan Gray – Checkmate

SHAED – Thunder

Birthday – October (Local)

MUNA – Number One Fan

8 Graves - RIP

10 PM

The Wrecks – Freaking Out

Life Size Models – Polar Nights (Local)

Vverevvolf – Nope (Local)

93Punx – 3 Years Sober

The Shelters – You’re Different

Smith & Thell – Hotel Walls

SWMRS – Lose Lose Lose (Local)

Two Door Cinema Club – Once

PVRIS – Death Of Me

Crooked Teeth – You And Me (Forever)

Kruel Summer – Back Then (Local)

The New Division – Fascination

COIN – Crash My Car

Young Braves – 1984

The Regrettes – I Dare You

X Ambassadors – Hold You Down

11 PM

Half Alive – Runaway

Tessa Violet – I Like (The Idea) of You

Shut Ups – Cement Hands (Local)

90s Kids – Body Language

Spoon – No Bullets Spent

Billie Gale – The Rules (Local)

QUIX + Adventure Club + badXchannels – Life Long After Death

Friendly Fires – Silhouettes

Oliver Tree – Miracle Man

Lyrah – Down Low (Local)

All-American Rejects – Send Her To Heaven

Fighter Jets – Alone In Our Rooms (Local)

Gavin Haley – Show Me

Grizfolk – Believing

Elohim + AWOLNATION – Flagpole Sitta

SUN SILVA – Just The Romantic​