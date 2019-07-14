SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 07.14.2019
Here's the Soundcheck playlist for Sunday night July 14, 2019:
9 PM
Winnetka Bowling League – Kombucha
Run River North – Wake Up
SHAED – Thunder
SWMRS – Lose Lose Lose (Local)
Tycho – Pink & Blue (Local)
The Wrecks – Freaking Out
Alsion Wonderland – Peace
Life Size Models – Polar Nights (Local)
Tessa Violet – I Like (The Idea) of You
Crooked Teeth – You And Me (Forever)
Sub Urban – Cradles
Same Girls – Wait (Local)
Local Natives – When Am I Gonna Lose You?
The Regrettes – I Dare You :37
A R I Z O N A – Nostalgic
Jay Som – Superbike (Local)
Missio – I See You
10 PM
Conan Gray – Checkmate
The Trims – Bending Time (Local)
Miss June – Best Girl
Oliver Tree – Miracle Man
Silversun Pickups – Don’t Know Yet
Finish Ticket – Dream Song (Local)
Gabriel Black – Dead Yet (with Phem)
X Ambassadors – Hold You Down
Stick Up Kid – Soul Drive (Local)
Foster The People – Imagination
COIN – Crash My Car
Lucy Daydream – Hellos
Talkie – Bummer Summerrr (Local)
Cones - Moonstone
SG Lewis – Flames
11 PM
Part-Time Friends – Streets & Stories
Walk The Moon – Eat Your Heart Out
Luna Aura – Crash Dive
Fighter Jets – Alone In Our Rooms (Local)
Evie Irie – Bitter
Love Fame Tragedy – My Cheating Heart
I The Mighty – Cave In (Local)
The Band CAMINO – See Thru
Starcrawler – She Gets Around
The Happys – Cut The Rope (Local)
Spoon – No Bullets Spent
The Panic Division – Kill The Lights
MUNA – Number One Fan
Hembree – Culture
First In Flight – Chopsticks And Champagne (Local)