SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 07.14.2019

Here's the Soundcheck playlist for Sunday night July 14, 2019:

9 PM

Winnetka Bowling League – Kombucha

Run River North – Wake Up

SHAED – Thunder

SWMRS – Lose Lose Lose (Local)

Tycho – Pink & Blue (Local)

The Wrecks – Freaking Out

Alsion Wonderland – Peace

Life Size Models – Polar Nights (Local)

Tessa Violet – I Like (The Idea) of You

Crooked Teeth – You And Me (Forever)

Sub Urban – Cradles

Same Girls – Wait (Local)

Local Natives – When Am I Gonna Lose You?

The Regrettes – I Dare You :37

A R I Z O N A – Nostalgic

Jay Som – Superbike (Local)

Missio – I See You

10 PM

Conan Gray – Checkmate

The Trims – Bending Time (Local)

Miss June – Best Girl

Oliver Tree – Miracle Man

Silversun Pickups – Don’t Know Yet

Finish Ticket – Dream Song (Local)

Gabriel Black – Dead Yet (with Phem)

X Ambassadors – Hold You Down

Stick Up Kid – Soul Drive (Local)

Foster The People – Imagination

COIN – Crash My Car

Lucy Daydream – Hellos

Talkie – Bummer Summerrr (Local)

Cones - Moonstone

SG Lewis – Flames

11 PM

Part-Time Friends – Streets & Stories

Walk The Moon – Eat Your Heart Out

Luna Aura – Crash Dive

Fighter Jets – Alone In Our Rooms (Local)

Evie Irie – Bitter

Love Fame Tragedy – My Cheating Heart

I The Mighty – Cave In (Local)

The Band CAMINO – See Thru

Starcrawler – She Gets Around

The Happys – Cut The Rope (Local)

Spoon – No Bullets Spent

The Panic Division – Kill The Lights

MUNA – Number One Fan

Hembree – Culture

First In Flight – Chopsticks And Champagne (Local) ​