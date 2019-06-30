SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 06.30.2019
9 PM
morgxn – A New Way
K.Flay – Sister (Local)
SWMRS – Lose Lose Lose (Local)
Foster The People – Imagination
Machine Gun Kelly – I Think I’m OKAY (Feat. Yungblud & Travis Barker)
Spoon – No Bullets Spent
Lyrah – Down Low (Local)
Boy In Space – 7up
Love Fame Tragedy – My Cheating Heart
The Regrettes – I Dare You
The Happys – Cut The Rope (Local)
Walk The Moon – Eat Your Heart Out
MISSIO – I See You
Winnetka Bowling League – Kombucha
Emily Afton – Sylvia (Local)
10 PM
Hobo Johnson – Typical Story (Local)
Crooked Teeth – You & Me (Forever)
Tessa Violet – I Like (The Idea Of) You
Finish Ticket – Dream Song (Local)
Gabriel black – dead yet (with phem)
Two Door Cinema Club – Satellite
The Dangerous – Gangsta (Local)
PLGRMS – Daylight
Yungblud – Parents
Kruel Summer – Back Then (Local)
White Reaper – Might Be Right
Mxmtoon – Prom Dress (Local)
ARIZONA – Nostalgic
Phantom Planet – Balisong
Joji – Sanctuary
Oliver Tree – Miracle Man
11 PM
Cold War Kids – Complainer
Jay Som – Superbike (Local)
Moby Rich – Sabotage
Silversun Pickups – Don’t Know Yet
Birthday – October (Local)
Sub Urban – Cradles
Clairo – Bags
Cattle & Cane – Mexico
The Trims – Bending Time (Local)
Part Time Friends – Streets & Stories
Life Size Models – Polar Nights (Local)
Joywave – Like A Kennedy
LUC – Over It
The Born Love – Badlands