SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 06/24/2018

Soundcheck hosted by DJ Dallas

9PM

JUNGLE "Happy Man"

PALE WAVES "There's A Honey"

THE TRIMS " Dying (Just To See Your Face)" LOCAL

THE FAIM "Summer is a Curse"

EMMA McGRATH "Butterfly"

VHS COLLECTION "One"

CSTLBLK "1955" LOCAL

THE INTERRUPTERS "She's Kerosene"

NIGHT RIOTS "On the Line"

COURTSHIP "Tell Me Tell Me"

DONNA MISSAL "Keep Lying"

FIRST IN FLIGHT "Danger" LOCAL

SUPERORGANISM "Something For Your Mind"

YUNGBLUD "Anarchist"

BIG DATA "See Through"

TALKIE "Fuzzy Disco" LOCAL

SET MO "Faultlines"

10 PM

GRANDSON "Blood Water"

MT JOY "Silver Lining"

THE ACES "The Last One"

BELLE NOIRE "Reverence" LOCAL

RUFUS DU SOL "No Place"

CHERRY POOLS "Hollywood"

WHETHAN + OH WONDER "Super Love"

VANDELUX "Renegade" LOCAL

BADFLOWER "Ghost"

MANSIONAIR "Violet City"

SJOWGREN "Stubborn Forces " LOCAL

OLIVVER THE KID + ARMORS "HiLo"

AMY SHARK "I Said Hi"

DEATH BY FIREWORKS "Feels Like the Future" LOCAL

CRYSTAL FIGHTERS "Boomin' in Your Jeep"

CULTURE ABUSE "Dip" LOCAL

11 PM

ANDREW McMAHON In The WIlderness "Ohio"

HOPIUM "Sunglasses"

CASTLECOMER "All of the Noise"

CATHEDRALS "Hit Me Like A Landslide" LOCAL

THE WRECKS "James Dean"

SLENDERBODIES "Anenome"

ALBERT HAMMOND JR "Far Away Truths"

I THE MIGHTY "Chaos in Motion" LOCAL

HONORS FEAT. MOLLY KESTNER "On Again"

MIKKY EKKO "What's it Like Now"

BONIFACE "I Will Not Return As A Tourist"

INTERPOL "The Rover"

LOVELYTHEBAND "These Are MyFriends"

SLUM SOCIABLE "Do Something About It"

Christine and the QUEENS "Grilfriend"