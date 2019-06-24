SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 06.23.2019
9PM
1. SAINT PHNX – “Shake”
2. Life Size Models – “Polar Nights” (LOCAL)
3. Marshmello + A Day To Remember – “Rescue Me”
4. Bay Ledges – “I Wonder”
5. The Regrettes – “I Dare You”
6. Still Woozy – “Goodie Bag” (LOCAL)
7. Foster the People – “Imagination”
8. Tycho + Saint Sinner – “Pink & Blue”
9. Alex Lahey – “I Don’t Get Invited To Parties Anymore”
10. Local Natives – “When Am I Gonna Lose You”
11. Hobo Johnson – “Typical Night”
12. The Score – “Stay”
13. Keane – “The Way I Feel”
14. Waterstrider – “Way Out” (LOCAL)
15. Madeon – “All My Friends”
10PM
1. Tame Impala – “Borderline”
2. The Dangerous – “Gangsta” (LOCAL)
3. Twin XL – “Good”
4. White Reaper – “Might Be Right”
5. Emily Afton – “Sylvia” (LOCAL)
6. Cold War Kids – “Complainer”
7. Winnetka Bowling League – “Kombuncha”
8. Crooked Teeth – “You and Me (Forever)”
9. SPOON – “No Bullets Spent”
10. A R I Z O N A – “Nostalgic”
11. Japanese Breakfast – “Head Over Heels” (Tears For Fears cover)
12. Allan Rayman – “Stitch”
13. The Y Axes – “Get Away”
14. Walk The Moon – “Eat Your Heart Out”
11PM
1. Hatchie – “Without A Blush”
2. Elohim + AWOLNATION – “Flagpole Sitta
3. Cemetery Sun – “Upside Down”
4. K. Flay – “Sister” (LOCAL)
5. Sub Urban – “Cradles”
6. Joji – “Sanctuary”
7. LUC – “Over It”
8. Mxmtoon – “Prom Dress” (LOCAL)
9. Hotel Garuda – “Head In The Trees”
10. Absofacto – “Dissolve”
11. Lyrah – “Down Low” (LOCAL)
12. Part-Time Friends – “Streets and Stories”
13. Night Riots – “Tokyo Diamond Eyes”
14. Starcrawler – “She Gets Around”