SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 06.23.2019

June 24, 2019
Soundcheck
Soundcheck
Shows

9PM

1.    SAINT PHNX – “Shake”

2.    Life Size Models – “Polar Nights” (LOCAL)

3.    Marshmello + A Day To Remember – “Rescue Me”

4.    Bay Ledges – “I Wonder”

5.    The Regrettes – “I Dare You”

6.    Still Woozy – “Goodie Bag” (LOCAL)

7.    Foster the People – “Imagination”

8.    Tycho + Saint Sinner – “Pink & Blue”

9.    Alex Lahey – “I Don’t Get Invited To Parties Anymore”

10. Local Natives – “When Am I Gonna Lose You”

11. Hobo Johnson – “Typical Night”

12. The Score – “Stay”

13. Keane – “The Way I Feel”

14. Waterstrider – “Way Out” (LOCAL)

15. Madeon – “All My Friends”

10PM

1.    Tame Impala – “Borderline”

2.    The Dangerous – “Gangsta” (LOCAL)

3.    Twin XL – “Good”

4.    White Reaper – “Might Be Right”

5.    Emily Afton – “Sylvia” (LOCAL)

6.    Cold War Kids – “Complainer”

7.    Winnetka Bowling League – “Kombuncha”

8.    Crooked Teeth – “You and Me (Forever)”

9.    SPOON – “No Bullets Spent”

10. A R I Z O N A – “Nostalgic”

11. Japanese Breakfast – “Head Over Heels” (Tears For Fears cover)

12. Allan Rayman – “Stitch”

13. The Y Axes – “Get Away”

14. Walk The Moon – “Eat Your Heart Out”


11PM

1.    Hatchie – “Without A Blush”

2.    Elohim + AWOLNATION – “Flagpole Sitta

3.    Cemetery Sun – “Upside Down”

4.    K. Flay – “Sister” (LOCAL)

5.    Sub Urban – “Cradles”

6.    Joji – “Sanctuary”

7.    LUC – “Over It”

8.    Mxmtoon – “Prom Dress” (LOCAL)

9.    Hotel Garuda – “Head In The Trees”

10. Absofacto – “Dissolve”

11. Lyrah – “Down Low” (LOCAL)

12. Part-Time Friends – “Streets and Stories”

13. Night Riots – “Tokyo Diamond Eyes”

14. Starcrawler – “She Gets Around”

Soundcheck Playlist