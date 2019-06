SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 06.02.2019

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by Dallas and produced by Morgan the Producer!

9PM:

FINNEAS - "I Lost A Friend"

Life Size Models - "Polar Nights" (LOCAL)

YUNGBLUD - "Parents"

Jack River - "Adolescent"

m o r g x n - "A New Way"

The Y Axes - "Get Away" (LOCAL)

Tame Impala - "Borderline"

Hot Milk - "Wide Awake"

Moby Rich - "Sabotage"

SG Lewis - "Flames"

Talkie - "Bummer Summerrr" (LOCAL)

Bay Ledges - "I Wonder"

mxmtoon - "Prom Dress" (LOCAL)

Crooked Teeth - "Beg"

FRENSHIP + Bastille - "Won't Let You Go"



10 PM:

Phantogram - "Into Happiness"

The Band Camino - "Daphne Blue"

Still Woozy - "Goodie Bag" (LOCAL)

foals - "In Degrees"

Luna Aura - "Crash Dive"

Madeon - "All My Friends"

Shutups - "Cement Hands"

Half the Animal - "Hi Lo"

Clairo - "Bags"

Midi Matilda - "Can of Warms" (LOCAL)

Silversun Pickups - "Freakazoid"

Elohim + AWOLNATION - "Flagpole Sitta"

Sum 41 - "Out For Blood"



11 PM:

Black Match - "Nowhere"

SWMRS - "Trashbag Baby"

PLGRMS - "Daylight"

Phantom Planet - "Balisong"

Grizfolk - "MERCY"

Walking on Cars - "Too Emotional"

Lyrah - "Down Low" (LOCAL)

HEMBREE - "Culture"

Penguin Prison - "The Heat"

birthday - "october" (LOCAL)

Mallrat - "Groceries"

New Politics - "Comeback Kid"

Hatchie - "Obsessed"

Same Girls - "Wait" (LOCAL)

Angels & Airwaves - "Rebel Girl"

Local Natives - "When Am I Gonna Lose You"

The Regrettes - "Dress Up"