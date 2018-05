9PM

BROTHER SUNDANCE "BLIND"

MEET ME IN ORBIT "CATCH YOU" LOCAL - WALNUT CREEK

RAINBOW KITTEN SUPRISE "FEVER PITCH"

MIDDLE KIDS "ON MY KNEES"

AJR "BURN THE HOUSE DOWN"

ANALOUGE SPIRIT "BREEZE" LOCAL - SANTA CRUZ

AMY SHARK "I Said Hi"

LOVELYTHEBAND "These Are My Friends"

THE TRIMS "HANDS OF TIME" LCOAL - SAN JOSE

ANDREW MCMAHON & THE WILDERNESS "OHIO"

MT JOY "SILVER LINNNG"

SJOWGREN "STUBBORN FORCES" LOCAL - FREMONT