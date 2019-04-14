SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 04.14.2019

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by Dallas and produced by Morgan the Producer!

9PM:

Yonaka – Lose Our Heads

Grandson – Apologize

The Trims – Bending Time (Local)

Oli Fox – Young

Bad Suns – One Magic Moment

Billie Eilish – bad guy

Northern National – Not All Family Is Blood

SWMRS – Lonely Ghost (Local)

Lyrah – Down Low (Local)

Modest Mouse – Poison The Well

Vampire Weekend – This Life

ARIZONA – Find Someone

Finish Ticket – Dream Song (local)

ODA – Don’t You Know

First In Flight – Never Alone (Local)

Simple Creatures – Adrenaline

10 PM

Silversun Pickups – It Doesn’t Matter Why

Alison Wonderland – Peace

Still Woozy – Goodie Bag (Local)

The Faim – Amelie

Micky James – Walk The Line

Karen O & Danger Mouse – Turn The Light

Beta State – Show Me The Light (Local)

Sports Team – M5

Ra Ra Riot – Bad To Worse

CSTL BLK – 1955 (Local)

Yoshi Flower – Dirty Water

Cage The Elephant & Beck – Night Running

Rhys Lewis – End Like This

Emily Afton – Back In San Francisco (Local)

Badflower – Promise Me

Missio – I See You

11 PM

I The Mighty – Cave In

Tame Impala – Patience

Caveboy – Landslide

Midi Matilda – I Never Was (Local)

Dabin – Rings & Roses (Feat. Conor Byrne)

Sam Fender – Hypersonic Missiles

Mallrat – Groceries

Cemetery Sun – Upside Down (Local)

The Interrupters – Gave You Everything

Winnetka Bowling League – Kombucha

NITEPPL – Cruel (Local)

Pastel – W/O U

Soft Science – Sooner (Local)

The Maine –Broken Parts

MOSES – I Think You Worry Too Much