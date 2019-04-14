SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 04.14.2019
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by Dallas and produced by Morgan the Producer!
9PM:
Yonaka – Lose Our Heads
Grandson – Apologize
The Trims – Bending Time (Local)
Oli Fox – Young
Bad Suns – One Magic Moment
Billie Eilish – bad guy
Northern National – Not All Family Is Blood
SWMRS – Lonely Ghost (Local)
Lyrah – Down Low (Local)
Modest Mouse – Poison The Well
Vampire Weekend – This Life
ARIZONA – Find Someone
Finish Ticket – Dream Song (local)
ODA – Don’t You Know
First In Flight – Never Alone (Local)
Simple Creatures – Adrenaline
10 PM
Silversun Pickups – It Doesn’t Matter Why
Alison Wonderland – Peace
Still Woozy – Goodie Bag (Local)
The Faim – Amelie
Micky James – Walk The Line
Karen O & Danger Mouse – Turn The Light
Beta State – Show Me The Light (Local)
Sports Team – M5
Ra Ra Riot – Bad To Worse
CSTL BLK – 1955 (Local)
Yoshi Flower – Dirty Water
Cage The Elephant & Beck – Night Running
Rhys Lewis – End Like This
Emily Afton – Back In San Francisco (Local)
Badflower – Promise Me
Missio – I See You
11 PM
I The Mighty – Cave In
Tame Impala – Patience
Caveboy – Landslide
Midi Matilda – I Never Was (Local)
Dabin – Rings & Roses (Feat. Conor Byrne)
Sam Fender – Hypersonic Missiles
Mallrat – Groceries
Cemetery Sun – Upside Down (Local)
The Interrupters – Gave You Everything
Winnetka Bowling League – Kombucha
NITEPPL – Cruel (Local)
Pastel – W/O U
Soft Science – Sooner (Local)
The Maine –Broken Parts
MOSES – I Think You Worry Too Much