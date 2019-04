SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 03.31.2019

Here's what Dallas played on Soundcheck on March 31, 2019:

9PM

Simple Creatures “Adrenaline”

Beck + Cage the Elephant “Night Running”

LYRAH “Down Low” LOCAL

HALF THE ANIMAL “Hi Lo”

TORO Y MOI “Freelance” LOCAL

REN “Waves”

ARIZONA “Find Someone”

I THE MIGHTY “Cave In” LOCAL

THE NATIONAL “You Had Your Soul With You”

DILLION FRANCIS + LOVELYTHEBAND “Change Your Mind”

MOSES “I Think You Worry Too Much”

MALLRAT “Groceries”

BADFLOWER “Promise Me”

MODEST MOUSE “Poison the Well”

10PM

TWENTY ONE PILOTS “The Hype”

NICK MURPHY “Sanity”

SWMRS “Trash Can Baby” LOCAL

THE Y AXES “How We Begin” LOCAL

SAM FENDER “Hypersonic Missile”

OLI FOX “Young”

RA RA RIOT “Bad to Worse”

FINISH TICKET “Dream Song” LOCAL

GRANDSON “Apologize’

BAKER GRACE “Numb”

JUDAH AND THE LION “Why Did I Run”

MXMTOON “I Feel Like Chet” LOCAL

THE BAND CAMINO ‘Less Than I Do”

JAI WOLD + DAY WAVE “Your Way”

SPINN “Is There Something That I Missed”

11 PM

Friday Pilots Club – Glory

NITEPPL – Cruelty (Local)

DREAMERS – Die Happy

Still Woozy – Habit (Local)

Wallows – Are You Bored Yet?

Starcrawler – She Gets Around

Two Door Cinema Club – Talk

Karen O. & Danger Mouse – Turn The Light

First In Flight – Never Alone (Local)

Tame Impala – Patience

Rat City – Kind of Love (tyDi Remix)

Stick Up Kid – Draining (Local)

Run River North – Rearview

BEREL – Gossip And Rumors (Local)

Flume – Friends

Foreign Air – The Therapist

J ember – Wishing For Rain ​