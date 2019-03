SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 03.24.2019

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!

9PM:

Foster The People - "Style"

Wild Belle - "Mockingbird"

DREAMERS - "Die Happy"

Alexa Melo - "Hollow" (LOCAL)

Dillon Francis + lovelytheband - "Change Your Mind"

Wallows - "Are You Bored Yet?"

UPSAHL - "Drugs"

Sam Fender - "Hypersonic Missiles"

Finish Ticket - "Dream Song" (LOCAL)

A R I Z O N A - "Find Someone"

SOFT SCIENCE - "Sooner" (LOCAL)

The Interrupters - "Gave You Everything"

ST. LUCIA - "TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME" (The 1975 cover)

The Head & The Heart - "Missed Connection"

nightpeople - "Cruel" (LOCAL)



10 PM:

Friday Pilots Club - "Glory"

Tame Impala - "Patience" (DEBUT!)

Baker Grace - "Numb"

The Y Axes - "How We Begin" (LOCAL)

AJR - "100 Bad Days"

SWMRS - "Trashbag Baby" (LOCAL)

Crooked Colours - "Hold On"

Missio - "I See You"

Simple Creatures - "Drug"

Badflower - "Promise Me"

Toro Y Moi - "Freelance" (LOCAL)

Cage The Elephant - "House of Glass"