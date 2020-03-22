SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 03.22.2020
Hosted by: Aaron Axelsen ; Produced by: Nadia
9PM
MAGIC GIANT "Disaster Party"
JAI WOLF " Moon Rider"
STILL WOOZY "Habit" LOCAL
CHRVCHES "Forever"
SWMRS "Lose Lose Lose" LOCAL
THE SNUTS "Coffee and Cigs"
TILL I FALL "Walk with Me" LOCAL
THE GLITCH MOB "Chemicals"
SHOFFY "Tricky"
BLEEKER "Disaster"
SJOWGREN "What Goes Around" LOCAL
THE NIGHT GAME "It's The End of World As We Know It" (REM COVER)
ST. FRANICS HOTEL + PORTUGAL. THE MAN "Milkshake"
PHANTOGRAM "Pedestal"
SOCCER MOMMY "Circle The Drain"
MXMTOON "Quiet Motions" LOCAL
10PM
LASTLINGS "Take My Hand"
PORTER ROBINSON "Something Comforting"
MOANING "Fall In Love"
CIRCA WAVES "Sad Happy"
SHALLOU "Fading"
EOB "Shangri-La"
SUMIF "Collide" LOCAL
PUIRTY RING "Stardew"
THE AIRBORNE TOXIC EVENT "Come On Out"
FOREIGN AIR "The Apartment"
FLUME + TORO Y MOI "The Difference"
PEACH PIT "Shampoo Bottles"
RINSE "Tell Me Tell Me Tell Me"
LITTLE HURT "Better Drugs"
NOTHING BUT THEIVES "Is Everybody Going Crazy"
11 PM
DIZZY "Sunflower"
POOLSIDE "Around the Sun" LOCAL
GOTH BABE "The River"
TAME IMPALA "Is It True"
LOVELEO "Rosie"
GIRAFFAGE "Basketball" LOCAL
LOUIS THE CHILD + FOSTER THE PEOPLE "Every Color"
WHITE REAPER "Real Long Time"
WINNETKA BOWLING LEAGUE "CVS"
CARIBOU " You + I"
SEA WOLF "Forever Nevermore"
WOLF PARADE "Under Glass"
ELDERBROOK "Numb"
HAYDEN EVERETT "Who You Are" LOCAL
MATT MASON "Hallucinogenics"
FRANC MOODY "Dream In Colours"
WEYES BLOOD "Andromeda"