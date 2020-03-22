SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 03.22.2020

Your Sunday night home for New Music + Bay Area Bands

Follow along on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real song updates + info

Hosted by: Aaron Axelsen ; Produced by: Nadia

9PM

MAGIC GIANT "Disaster Party"

JAI WOLF " Moon Rider"

STILL WOOZY "Habit" LOCAL

CHRVCHES "Forever"

SWMRS "Lose Lose Lose" LOCAL

THE SNUTS "Coffee and Cigs"

TILL I FALL "Walk with Me" LOCAL

THE GLITCH MOB "Chemicals"

SHOFFY "Tricky"

BLEEKER "Disaster"

SJOWGREN "What Goes Around" LOCAL

THE NIGHT GAME "It's The End of World As We Know It" (REM COVER)

ST. FRANICS HOTEL + PORTUGAL. THE MAN "Milkshake"

PHANTOGRAM "Pedestal"

SOCCER MOMMY "Circle The Drain"

MXMTOON "Quiet Motions" LOCAL

10PM

LASTLINGS "Take My Hand"

PORTER ROBINSON "Something Comforting"

MOANING "Fall In Love"

CIRCA WAVES "Sad Happy"

SHALLOU "Fading"

EOB "Shangri-La"

SUMIF "Collide" LOCAL

PUIRTY RING "Stardew"

THE AIRBORNE TOXIC EVENT "Come On Out"

FOREIGN AIR "The Apartment"

FLUME + TORO Y MOI "The Difference"

PEACH PIT "Shampoo Bottles"

RINSE "Tell Me Tell Me Tell Me"

LITTLE HURT "Better Drugs"

NOTHING BUT THEIVES "Is Everybody Going Crazy"

11 PM

DIZZY "Sunflower"

POOLSIDE "Around the Sun" LOCAL

GOTH BABE "The River"

TAME IMPALA "Is It True"

LOVELEO "Rosie"

GIRAFFAGE "Basketball" LOCAL

LOUIS THE CHILD + FOSTER THE PEOPLE "Every Color"

WHITE REAPER "Real Long Time"

WINNETKA BOWLING LEAGUE "CVS"

CARIBOU " You + I"

SEA WOLF "Forever Nevermore"

WOLF PARADE "Under Glass"

ELDERBROOK "Numb"

HAYDEN EVERETT "Who You Are" LOCAL

MATT MASON "Hallucinogenics"

FRANC MOODY "Dream In Colours"

WEYES BLOOD "Andromeda"