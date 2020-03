SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 03.15.2020

Your Sunday night home for New Music + Bay Area Bands

Hosted by: Aaron Axelsen ; Produced by: Nadia

9PM

DREAMERS "Heat Seeker"

LIFE SIZE MODELS "Bayshore Freeway" LOCAL

THE SNUTS "Coffee + Cigarettes"

TORO Y MOI + FLUME "The Difference"

SHOFFY "Tricky"

AJR "Bang"

MXMTOON "Quiet Moments " LOCAL

WINNETKA BOWLING LEAGUE "CVS"

POOLSIDE +AMO AMO "Around the Sun"

STEVE AOKI + TRAVIS BARKER + GOLDN DAN "Halfway Dead"

GUARDIN "Alive"

BILLIE EILISH "No Time To Die"

JACK GARRETT "Time":

SJOWGREN "What Goes Around" LOCAL

PORTER ROBINSON "Something Comforting"

PHEM "Creep" (Radiohead Cover)

10PM

TILL I FALL "Walk With Me" LOCAL

MAGIC GIANT " Disaster Party"

PURITY RING "Stardew"

LOUIS THE CHILD + FOSTER THE PEOPLE "EVery Color"

SWMRS "Lose Lose Lose" LOCAL

THE AIRBORNE TOXIC EVENT " Come On Out"

PHANTOGRAM "Pedestal"

LITTLE HURT "Better Drugs"

WEEKND YOUTH "Vacation" LOCAL

THE ACES "Daydream"

ROLLING BLACKOUT COASTAL FEVER "Cars In Space"

THE KILLERS "Caution"

GOTH BABE "The River"

GRIMES "4AD"

SHALLOU "Fading"

11 PM

WHITE REAPER "Real Long Time"

EOB "Shangri-La

COLD BEAT "Prism" LOCAL

CARIBOU " You + I"

PEACH PIT "Shampoo Bottles"

JAI WOLF "Moon Rider"

DAY WAVE "Start Again" LOCAL

FOREIGN AIR "The Apartment"

SUMIF "Collide" LOCAL

CHAZ CARDIGAN "Not Ok"

MOANING "Fall in Love"

BINKI "Heybb!"

ST. FRANICS + PORTUGAL. THE MAN "Milkshake"

REAL ESTATE + SLYVAN ESSO "Paper Cups"

EMILY AFTON "The Veil" LOCAL