SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 03.10.2019
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!
9PM:
Bring Me the Horizon - "Mother Tongue"
ODESZA - "Just A Memory" Mild Minds Remix
SAINT PHNX - "Shake"
The Story So Far - "Let It Go" (LOCAL)
Local Natives - "When Am I Gonna Lose You"
MUSE - "The Dark Side"
Sam Fender - "Hypersonic Missiles"
Finish Ticket - "Dream Song" (LOCAL)
A R I Z O N A - "Find Someone"
mxmtoon - "i feel like chet" (LOCAL)
Andy Black - "Ghost of Ohio"
Rex Orange County - "New House"
sjowgren - "Stubborn Forces" (LOCAL)
The Score ft. Blackbear - "Dreamin"
Meg Myers - "Running Up That Hill" (Kate Bush cover)
AJR - "100 BAD DAYS"
10PM:
K. Flay - "Bad Vibes"
St. Lucia - "TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME" (The 1975 cover)
DREAMERS - "Die Happy"
Toro Y Moi - "Freelance" (LOCAL)
Baker Grace - "Numb"
Joshua Speers - "Happy Birthday, You're Alone"
Badflower - "Promise Me"
Cemetery Sun - "Upside Down" (LOCAL)
White Lies - "Tokyo"
The Interrupters - "Gave You Everything"
Lyrah - "Down Low" (LOCAL)
Judah & The Lion - "Why Did You Run?"
Jai Wolf ft. Day Wave - "Your Way"
SWMRS - "Trashbag Baby" (LOCAL)
11PM:
Bayonne - "Drastic Measures"
Friday Pilots Club - "Glory"
MANICS - "Deja Rendeszvous" (LOCAL)
The Strumbellas - "Running Scared (Desert Song)"
Grandson - "Apologize"
Wallows - "Are You Bored Yet" (Morgan's Flavor of the Week)
Catfish & The Bottlemen - "Fluctuate"
The Trims - "Bending Time" (LOCAL)
Meet Me In Orbit - "Letters" (LOCAL)
LookLa - "The King is Dead"
Lucy Daydream - "Red"
Wild Belle - "Mockingbird"
Ex Hex - "Cosmic Cave"
vverevvolf - "Sugar & Spice" (LOCAL)
TR/ST - "Gone"