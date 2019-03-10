SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 03.10.2019

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!

9PM:

Bring Me the Horizon - "Mother Tongue"

ODESZA - "Just A Memory" Mild Minds Remix

SAINT PHNX - "Shake"

The Story So Far - "Let It Go" (LOCAL)

Local Natives - "When Am I Gonna Lose You"

MUSE - "The Dark Side"

Sam Fender - "Hypersonic Missiles"

Finish Ticket - "Dream Song" (LOCAL)

A R I Z O N A - "Find Someone"

mxmtoon - "i feel like chet" (LOCAL)

Andy Black - "Ghost of Ohio"

Rex Orange County - "New House"

sjowgren - "Stubborn Forces" (LOCAL)

The Score ft. Blackbear - "Dreamin"

Meg Myers - "Running Up That Hill" (Kate Bush cover)

AJR - "100 BAD DAYS"



10PM:

K. Flay - "Bad Vibes"

St. Lucia - "TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME" (The 1975 cover)

DREAMERS - "Die Happy"

Toro Y Moi - "Freelance" (LOCAL)

Baker Grace - "Numb"

Joshua Speers - "Happy Birthday, You're Alone"

Badflower - "Promise Me"

Cemetery Sun - "Upside Down" (LOCAL)

White Lies - "Tokyo"

The Interrupters - "Gave You Everything"

Lyrah - "Down Low" (LOCAL)

Judah & The Lion - "Why Did You Run?"

Jai Wolf ft. Day Wave - "Your Way"

SWMRS - "Trashbag Baby" (LOCAL)



11PM:

Bayonne - "Drastic Measures"

Friday Pilots Club - "Glory"

MANICS - "Deja Rendeszvous" (LOCAL)

The Strumbellas - "Running Scared (Desert Song)"

Grandson - "Apologize"

Wallows - "Are You Bored Yet" (Morgan's Flavor of the Week)

Catfish & The Bottlemen - "Fluctuate"

The Trims - "Bending Time" (LOCAL)

Meet Me In Orbit - "Letters" (LOCAL)

LookLa - "The King is Dead"

Lucy Daydream - "Red"

Wild Belle - "Mockingbird"

Ex Hex - "Cosmic Cave"

vverevvolf - "Sugar & Spice" (LOCAL)

TR/ST - "Gone"