SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST: 03.08.2020

Here's what Dallas played on the Sunday Match 8th, 2020 edition of Soundcheck:

9 PM

The Aces – Daydream

Day Wave – Starting Again (Local)

Shallou - Fading

The Hunna – Cover You (Feat. Travis Barker)

Caroline Rose – Feel The Way I Want To

Joywave – Half Your Age

Hazel English – Off My Mind (Local)

The Airborne Toxic Event – Come On Out

The Limousines – Parachute (Local)

No Love For The Middle Child – February

Purity Ring – Stardew

Jack Bruno – Someday (Before U Get Bored)

Weekend Youth – T.O.T. (Take Our Time) (Local)

ONR – Sober

St. Francis Hotel – Milkshake

Sjowgren – What Goes Around (Local)

10 PM

Best Coast – Everything Has Changed

Life Size Models – Bayshore Freeway (Local)

Grandson – Peaches (Feat. K.Flay)

The Naked & Famous – Bury Us

Guardin – Alive

Mxmtoon – Fever Dream (Local)

Louis The Child – Every Color (Feat. Foster The People)

Adam Brookes – Piece of Mind (Local)

The Griswolds – ALL MY FRIENDS

EOB – Shangri-La

HAIM – The Steps

Till I Fall – Walk With Me (Local)

ufo ufo – Strange Clouds

Winnetka Bowling League - CVS

Hayden Everett – Fast Love (Local)

11 PM

Colony House – Original Material

The Voodoo Children – Caroline

New Spell – Home (Local)

24kGoldn – City of Angels

Eliza & the Delusionals – Pull Apart Heart

Boniface – Keeping Up

American Teeth – 2Late

The Dangerous – Gangsta (Local)

Peach Pit – Shampoo Bottles

Phem – Creep (Radiohead Cover)

SWMRS – Lonely Ghost (Local)

Tones And I – Never Seen The Rain

Sea Girls – Ready For More

Phil Good – Do You Ever (RAC Remix)

The Trims – Bending Time (Local)​