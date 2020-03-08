SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST: 03.08.2020
Here's what Dallas played on the Sunday Match 8th, 2020 edition of Soundcheck:
9 PM
The Aces – Daydream
Day Wave – Starting Again (Local)
Shallou - Fading
The Hunna – Cover You (Feat. Travis Barker)
Caroline Rose – Feel The Way I Want To
Joywave – Half Your Age
Hazel English – Off My Mind (Local)
The Airborne Toxic Event – Come On Out
The Limousines – Parachute (Local)
No Love For The Middle Child – February
Purity Ring – Stardew
Jack Bruno – Someday (Before U Get Bored)
Weekend Youth – T.O.T. (Take Our Time) (Local)
ONR – Sober
St. Francis Hotel – Milkshake
Sjowgren – What Goes Around (Local)
10 PM
Best Coast – Everything Has Changed
Life Size Models – Bayshore Freeway (Local)
Grandson – Peaches (Feat. K.Flay)
The Naked & Famous – Bury Us
Guardin – Alive
Mxmtoon – Fever Dream (Local)
Louis The Child – Every Color (Feat. Foster The People)
Adam Brookes – Piece of Mind (Local)
The Griswolds – ALL MY FRIENDS
EOB – Shangri-La
HAIM – The Steps
Till I Fall – Walk With Me (Local)
ufo ufo – Strange Clouds
Winnetka Bowling League - CVS
Hayden Everett – Fast Love (Local)
11 PM
Colony House – Original Material
The Voodoo Children – Caroline
New Spell – Home (Local)
24kGoldn – City of Angels
Eliza & the Delusionals – Pull Apart Heart
Boniface – Keeping Up
American Teeth – 2Late
The Dangerous – Gangsta (Local)
Peach Pit – Shampoo Bottles
Phem – Creep (Radiohead Cover)
SWMRS – Lonely Ghost (Local)
Tones And I – Never Seen The Rain
Sea Girls – Ready For More
Phil Good – Do You Ever (RAC Remix)
The Trims – Bending Time (Local)