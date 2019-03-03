SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 03.03.2019

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!

9PM:

Matt Maeson - "Cringe"

Alexa Melo - "Hollow" (LOCAL)

Rex Orange County - "New House"

Bad Suns - "One Magic Moment"

Still Woozy - "Habits" (LOCAL)

Odesza (Mild Minds REMIX) - "Just A Memory"

Badflower - "Promise Me"

K. Flay - "Bad Vibes" (LOCAL)

SWMRS - "Trashbag Baby" (LOCAL)

UPSAHL - "Drugs"

Catfish & The Bottlemen - "Longshot"

Finish Ticket - "Dream Song" (LOCAL)

Lucy Daydream - "Red"

Weezer - "Take On Me"

The Interrupters - "Gave You Everything"

Cemetery Sun - "Upside Down"



10 PM:

Jai Wolf & Mr. Gabriel - "Lose My Mind"

FOALS - "Sunday"

vverevvolf - "The Other Side" (LOCAL)

Overcoats - "Fix You" (Coldplay Cover)

AJR - "100 Bad Days"

The Y Axes - "How We Begin" (LOCAL)

Seeb + Bastille - "Grip"

DREAMERS - "Die Happy"

Better Oblivion Community Center - "Dylan Thomas"

Friday Pilots Club - "Glory"

Geographer - "Summer of My Discontentment"

joan - "Drive All Night"

Wild Belle - "Mockingbird"

Grandson - "Apologize"

Ladytron - "The Island"



11PM:

Twin XL - "Friends"

Blaqk Audio - "The Viles"

Billie Eilish - "bury a friend"

Frenship + Yoke Lore - "Wanted A Name"

SWMRS - "Lonely Ghosts" (LOCAL)

Bring Me The Horizon + Grimes - "Nihilist Blues"

White Lies - "Tokyo"

mxmtoon - "I Feel Like Chet" (LOCAL)

Emarosa - "Get Back Up"

VHS Collection - "Dreaming"

Robert DeLong - "First Person On Earth"

Shutups - "Yellow Jacket" (LOCAL)

Girlpool - "Pretty"