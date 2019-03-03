SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 03.03.2019
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!
9PM:
Matt Maeson - "Cringe"
Alexa Melo - "Hollow" (LOCAL)
Rex Orange County - "New House"
Bad Suns - "One Magic Moment"
Still Woozy - "Habits" (LOCAL)
Odesza (Mild Minds REMIX) - "Just A Memory"
Badflower - "Promise Me"
K. Flay - "Bad Vibes" (LOCAL)
SWMRS - "Trashbag Baby" (LOCAL)
UPSAHL - "Drugs"
Catfish & The Bottlemen - "Longshot"
Finish Ticket - "Dream Song" (LOCAL)
Lucy Daydream - "Red"
Weezer - "Take On Me"
The Interrupters - "Gave You Everything"
Cemetery Sun - "Upside Down"
10 PM:
Jai Wolf & Mr. Gabriel - "Lose My Mind"
FOALS - "Sunday"
vverevvolf - "The Other Side" (LOCAL)
Overcoats - "Fix You" (Coldplay Cover)
AJR - "100 Bad Days"
The Y Axes - "How We Begin" (LOCAL)
Seeb + Bastille - "Grip"
DREAMERS - "Die Happy"
Better Oblivion Community Center - "Dylan Thomas"
Friday Pilots Club - "Glory"
Geographer - "Summer of My Discontentment"
joan - "Drive All Night"
Wild Belle - "Mockingbird"
Grandson - "Apologize"
Ladytron - "The Island"
11PM:
Twin XL - "Friends"
Blaqk Audio - "The Viles"
Billie Eilish - "bury a friend"
Frenship + Yoke Lore - "Wanted A Name"
SWMRS - "Lonely Ghosts" (LOCAL)
Bring Me The Horizon + Grimes - "Nihilist Blues"
White Lies - "Tokyo"
mxmtoon - "I Feel Like Chet" (LOCAL)
Emarosa - "Get Back Up"
VHS Collection - "Dreaming"
Robert DeLong - "First Person On Earth"
Shutups - "Yellow Jacket" (LOCAL)
Girlpool - "Pretty"