SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 03.01.2019
Follow + Discover ; New music with Soundcheck
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!
9PM:
Magic Giant - "Disaster Party"
Jai Wolf - "Moon Rider"
Best Coast - "Everything Has Changed"
One Armed Joey - "Home Sick" (LOCAL)
AJR - "Bang!"
Ashe - "Moral of the Story"
Little Hurt - "Better Drugs"
STRFKR - "Never The Same"
Shallou - "Fading"
mxmtoon - "Fever Dream" (LOCAL)
Jack Garratt - "Time"
Eliza & The Delusionals - "Pull Apart Heart"
White Reaper - "Real Long Time"
SUMif - "Collide" (LOCAL)
Night Runner - "Magnum Bullets"
Billie Eilish - "No Time To Die"
10PM:
Day Wave - "Starting Again" (LOCAL)
Poolside - "Around the Sun" (LOCAL ROOTS)
Cavetown - "Sweet Tooth"
Emily Afton - "The Veil" (LOCAL)
Winnetka Bowling League - "CVS"
Purity Ring - "stardew"
Tame Impala - "Lost In Yesterday"
Sjowgren - "What Goes Around" (LOCAL)
Glass Animals - "Your Love (Déjà Vu)"
DREAMERS - "Heat Seeker"
KennyHoopla - "How Will I Rest In Peace If My Body Is Buried By A Highway?"
Yutay - "Run"
Soccer Mommy - "Circle the Drain"
Everyone You Know - "She Don't Dance"
11PM:
Cold Beat - "Prism" (LOCAL)
Peach Pit - "Shampoo Bottles"
Phem - "Creep" (Radiohead Cover)
Tycho - "Outer Sunset" (LOCAL)
Overcoats - "The Fool"
Grimes - "4ÆM"
The New Regime - "Heart Mind Body & Soul"
NRVS LVRS - "Only Human" (LOCAL)
Car Seat Headrest - "Can't Cool Me Down"
ONR. - "Sober"
Dizzy - "Sunflower"
Real Estate - "Paper Cups"
Hayden Everett - "Who Are You" (LOCAL)
Phantogram - "Pedestal"
French 79 - "Hometown"