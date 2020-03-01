SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 03.01.2019

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!

9PM:

Magic Giant - "Disaster Party"

Jai Wolf - "Moon Rider"

Best Coast - "Everything Has Changed"

One Armed Joey - "Home Sick" (LOCAL)

AJR - "Bang!"

Ashe - "Moral of the Story"

Little Hurt - "Better Drugs"

STRFKR - "Never The Same"

Shallou - "Fading"

mxmtoon - "Fever Dream" (LOCAL)

Jack Garratt - "Time"

Eliza & The Delusionals - "Pull Apart Heart"

White Reaper - "Real Long Time"

SUMif - "Collide" (LOCAL)

Night Runner - "Magnum Bullets"

Billie Eilish - "No Time To Die"



10PM:

Day Wave - "Starting Again" (LOCAL)

Poolside - "Around the Sun" (LOCAL ROOTS)

Cavetown - "Sweet Tooth"

Emily Afton - "The Veil" (LOCAL)

Winnetka Bowling League - "CVS"

Purity Ring - "stardew"

Tame Impala - "Lost In Yesterday"

Sjowgren - "What Goes Around" (LOCAL)

Glass Animals - "Your Love (Déjà Vu)"

DREAMERS - "Heat Seeker"

KennyHoopla - "How Will I Rest In Peace If My Body Is Buried By A Highway?"

Yutay - "Run"

Soccer Mommy - "Circle the Drain"

Everyone You Know - "She Don't Dance"



11PM:

Cold Beat - "Prism" (LOCAL)

Peach Pit - "Shampoo Bottles"

Phem - "Creep" (Radiohead Cover)

Tycho - "Outer Sunset" (LOCAL)

Overcoats - "The Fool"

Grimes - "4ÆM"

The New Regime - "Heart Mind Body & Soul"

NRVS LVRS - "Only Human" (LOCAL)

Car Seat Headrest - "Can't Cool Me Down"

ONR. - "Sober"

Dizzy - "Sunflower"

Real Estate - "Paper Cups"

Hayden Everett - "Who Are You" (LOCAL)

Phantogram - "Pedestal"

French 79 - "Hometown"