SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST: 02.23.2020

Here's what Dallas played on Sunday night's show:

9 PM

American Teeth – 2late

Life Size Models – Bayshore Freeway (Local)

Ashe – Moral Of The Story

The Griswolds – ALL MY FRIENDS

Soccer Mommy – Circle The Drain

AJR – Bang!

Hazel English – Off My Mind (Local)

Almost Monday – Parking Lot View

Tones And I – Never Seen The Rain

Chaz Cardigan – Not OK!

ONR – Sober

MOURNERS – Rich

The Limousines – Parachute (Local)

Mallrat – Charlie

Yoke Lore & Jax Anderson – Sensitive Heart

Jack Garratt – Time

Caroline Rose – Feel The Way I Want To

10 PM

Glass Animals – Your Love (Déjà vu)

Purity Ring – Stardew

Sjowgren – What Goes Around (Local)

Lime Cordiale – Robbery

Magic Giant – Disaster Party

Joji – Run

Finish Ticket – Black Horse (Local)

Phem – Creep (Radiohead Cover)

24kGoldn – City Of Angels

Larkins – Hit & Run

Phil Good – Do You Ever (RAC Remix)

Weekend Youth – T.O.T. (Take Our Time)

070 Shake – Guilty Conscience

Sea Girls – Ready For More

Powfu – Deathbed (Feat. beabadoobee)

Biffy Clyro – Instant History

Boy In Space – Caroline

Shallou - Fading

11 PM

The Naked & famous – Bury Us

Inhaler – We Have To Move On

Hayden Everett – Color (Local)

Declan McKenna – Beautiful Faces

Mxmtoon – Fever Dream (Local)

Everyone You Know – She Don’t Dance

Sam Tinnesz – Play With Fire

Michigander – Misery

Sofi Tukker – Feeling Good

The Used – Paradise Lost, A Poem By John Milton

Guardin – Alive

NRVS LVRS – Only Human (Local)

EOB – Shangri-La

Little Hurt – Better Drugs

Grimes – Delete Forever

Best Coast – Everything Has Changed