SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST: 02.23.2020
Here's what Dallas played on Sunday night's show:
9 PM
American Teeth – 2late
Life Size Models – Bayshore Freeway (Local)
Ashe – Moral Of The Story
The Griswolds – ALL MY FRIENDS
Soccer Mommy – Circle The Drain
AJR – Bang!
Hazel English – Off My Mind (Local)
Almost Monday – Parking Lot View
Tones And I – Never Seen The Rain
Chaz Cardigan – Not OK!
ONR – Sober
MOURNERS – Rich
The Limousines – Parachute (Local)
Mallrat – Charlie
Yoke Lore & Jax Anderson – Sensitive Heart
Jack Garratt – Time
Caroline Rose – Feel The Way I Want To
10 PM
Glass Animals – Your Love (Déjà vu)
Purity Ring – Stardew
Sjowgren – What Goes Around (Local)
Lime Cordiale – Robbery
Magic Giant – Disaster Party
Joji – Run
Finish Ticket – Black Horse (Local)
Phem – Creep (Radiohead Cover)
24kGoldn – City Of Angels
Larkins – Hit & Run
Phil Good – Do You Ever (RAC Remix)
Weekend Youth – T.O.T. (Take Our Time)
070 Shake – Guilty Conscience
Sea Girls – Ready For More
Powfu – Deathbed (Feat. beabadoobee)
Biffy Clyro – Instant History
Boy In Space – Caroline
Shallou - Fading
11 PM
The Naked & famous – Bury Us
Inhaler – We Have To Move On
Hayden Everett – Color (Local)
Declan McKenna – Beautiful Faces
Mxmtoon – Fever Dream (Local)
Everyone You Know – She Don’t Dance
Sam Tinnesz – Play With Fire
Michigander – Misery
Sofi Tukker – Feeling Good
The Used – Paradise Lost, A Poem By John Milton
Guardin – Alive
NRVS LVRS – Only Human (Local)
EOB – Shangri-La
Little Hurt – Better Drugs
Grimes – Delete Forever
Best Coast – Everything Has Changed