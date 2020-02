SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 02.16.2020

ALT 105.3 SOUNDCHECK - Your Sunday evening home for new and local music - 9pm - midnight

Hosted by Aaron Axelsen

9 PM

SHALLOU “Fading”

WHITE REAPER “Real Long Time”

LITTLE HURT “Better Drugs”

POOLSIDE “Around the Sun”

AJR “BANG”

EMILY AFTON “The Veil” LOCAL

PEACH PIT “Shampoo Bottles”

JAI WOLF “Moon Rider”

BEST COAST “Everything Has Changed”

CHAZ CARDIGAN “Not OK”

HAZEL ENGLISH “Off MY Mind” LOCAL

MAGIC GIATNT “Disaster Party”

REAL ESTATE + SYLVAN ESSO “Paper Cups”

SUMIF “Collide” LOCAL

LOVELYTHEBAND “Loneliness for Love”

10 PM

JACK GARRAT “Time”

INHALER “We Have To Move On”

JOYWAVE “Half Your Age”

NRVSLVRS “Only Human” LOCAL

JOJI “Run”

BLACK PUMAS “Colors”

SYML “Flags”

ED O’BRIEN “ Shangri-La”

DEAR BOY ‘The Nominee”

BILLIE EILISH “No Time To Die”

EVERYONE YOU KNOW “She Don’t Dance”

ONE ARMED JOEY “Homesick” LOCAL

BRING ME THE HORIZON “Ludens”

SOCCER MOMMY “Circle the Drain”

11PM

CAAMP “Peach Fuzz”

TAME IMPALA “Lost In Yesterday”

MICHIGANDER "Misery"

LANE 8 "Road"

SOFI TUKKER "Feeking Good"

COLD BEAT "PRISM" LOCAL

NADA SURF "So Much Love"

ELIZA AND THE DELUSIONALS "Pull Apart Heart"

MXMTOON "Fever Dream" LOCAL

OVERCOATS "The Fool"

Hayden Everett "Who Are You' LOCAL

YUMI ZOUMA "Cool For A Second"

FRENCH 79 "Hometown"