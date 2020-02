SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST: 02.09.2020

Here's the playlist for the February 9th, 2020 edition of Soundcheck with Dallas:

9 PM

Chaz Cardigan – Not OK!

Hazel English – Off My Mind (Local)

Joywave – Half Your Age

Joji – Run

Mxmtoon – Fever Dream (Local)

KennyHoopla – How Will I Rest In Peace If My Body Is Buried By A Highway?

Peach Pit – Shampoo Bottles

Lovelytheband – Loneliness For Love

Sofi Tukker – Feeling Good

Michigander – Misery

Lime Cordiale – Robbery

Emily Afton – The Veil (Local)

Boy In Space – Caroline

Eliza & The Delusionals – Pull Apart Heart

Almost Monday – Broken People

Jack Garratt - Time

10 PM

Incubus – Our Love

Soccer Mommy – Circle The Drain

SWMRS – Lonely Ghost (Local)

Shallou – Fading

Colony House – Original Material

Best Coast – Everything Has Changed

Mallrat – Charlie

Life Size Models – Bayshore Freeway (Local)

Declan McKenna – Beautiful Faces

070 Shake – Guilty Conscience

Bakar – Hell N Back

Fare – You Are (Local)

Yumi Zouma – Cool For A Second

Thanks. – Busy

Sumif – Collide (Local)

11 PM

Mourners – Rich

Porter Robinson – Get Your Wish

Circa Waves – Move To San Francisco

The Trims – Bending Time

FINNEAS – Let’s Fall In Love For The Night

Trophy Eyes – Figure Eight

New Spell – Home (Local)

Cold War Kids – Dirt In My Eyes

Stroke 9 – 9 AM (Local)

Hinds – Riding Solo

Bring Me The Horizon – Ludens

Kruel Summer – Dayfading (Local)

Illenium – In Your Arms (Feat. X Ambassadors)

Tycho – Outer Sunset (Local)​