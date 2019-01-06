SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 01.6.2019

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!

Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info!



9PM:

SWMRS - "April in Houston" (#1 LOCAL BAND OF 2018!)

The 1975 - "It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)"

Bear Hands ft. Ursula Rose - "Blue Lips"

Toro Y Moi - "Freelance" (LOCAL)

lovelytheband - "Maybe, I'm Afraid"

Last Dinosaurs - "Bass God"

The Interrupters - "Gave You Everything"

The Story So Far - "Let It Go" (LOCAL)

Honors - "Feel Better"

Billie Eilish - "Come Out and Play"

Sjowgren - "Seventeen" (LOCAL)

Seeb + Bastille - "Grip"

Bad Suns - "Away We Go"

Oliver Tree - "Hurt"

The Strumbellas - "Salvation"

AJR + Steve Aoki - "Pretender"

Still Woozy - "Habit" (LOCAL)

Alice Merton - "Funny Business"



10 PM:

Saint Phnx - "Deadmen"

Kaskade ft. Madge - "Tight"

COIN - "Simple Romance"

AFI - "Break Angels"

Cigarettes After Sex - "Keep on Loving You" (REO Speedwagon Cover)

Alexa Melo - "Hollow" (LOCAL)

Half Alive - "Still Feel"

LSDREAM - "Shadow Self"

Cautious Clay - "Reasons"

twenty one pilots - "Morph"

vverevvolf - "Sugar & Spice" (LOCAL)

Kodaline - "Hide and Seek"

SHAED - "Trampoline"

Missio - "Rad Drugz"

The Y Axes - "Empty Spaces" (LOCAL)



11 PM:

Robert DeLong - "First Person on Earth"

Refused - "New Noise" (From the Soundcheck vault)

Grimes ft. HANA - "We Appreciate Power"

Young & Sick - "Bitter End"

Emily Afton - "Back in San Francisco" (LOCAL)

The 1975 - "I Wanna Die (Sometimes)"

Trapdoor Social - "Hold Me Down"

Girlpool - "Hire"

mxmtoon - "I Feel Like Chet" (LOCAL)

FIDLAR - "Can't You See"

MO ft. Foster the People - "Blur"

Men I Trust - "Say, Can You Hear"

RL Grime - "Light Me Up" (DEVAULT Remix)