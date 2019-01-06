SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 01.6.2019
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!
Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info!
9PM:
SWMRS - "April in Houston" (#1 LOCAL BAND OF 2018!)
The 1975 - "It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)"
Bear Hands ft. Ursula Rose - "Blue Lips"
Toro Y Moi - "Freelance" (LOCAL)
lovelytheband - "Maybe, I'm Afraid"
Last Dinosaurs - "Bass God"
The Interrupters - "Gave You Everything"
The Story So Far - "Let It Go" (LOCAL)
Honors - "Feel Better"
Billie Eilish - "Come Out and Play"
Sjowgren - "Seventeen" (LOCAL)
Seeb + Bastille - "Grip"
Bad Suns - "Away We Go"
Oliver Tree - "Hurt"
The Strumbellas - "Salvation"
AJR + Steve Aoki - "Pretender"
Still Woozy - "Habit" (LOCAL)
Alice Merton - "Funny Business"
10 PM:
Saint Phnx - "Deadmen"
Kaskade ft. Madge - "Tight"
COIN - "Simple Romance"
AFI - "Break Angels"
Cigarettes After Sex - "Keep on Loving You" (REO Speedwagon Cover)
Alexa Melo - "Hollow" (LOCAL)
Half Alive - "Still Feel"
LSDREAM - "Shadow Self"
Cautious Clay - "Reasons"
twenty one pilots - "Morph"
vverevvolf - "Sugar & Spice" (LOCAL)
Kodaline - "Hide and Seek"
SHAED - "Trampoline"
Missio - "Rad Drugz"
The Y Axes - "Empty Spaces" (LOCAL)
11 PM:
Robert DeLong - "First Person on Earth"
Refused - "New Noise" (From the Soundcheck vault)
Grimes ft. HANA - "We Appreciate Power"
Young & Sick - "Bitter End"
Emily Afton - "Back in San Francisco" (LOCAL)
The 1975 - "I Wanna Die (Sometimes)"
Trapdoor Social - "Hold Me Down"
Girlpool - "Hire"
mxmtoon - "I Feel Like Chet" (LOCAL)
FIDLAR - "Can't You See"
MO ft. Foster the People - "Blur"
Men I Trust - "Say, Can You Hear"
RL Grime - "Light Me Up" (DEVAULT Remix)