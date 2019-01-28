SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 01.27.2019
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!
9PM:
Bring Me The Horizon - "Mother Tongue"
The Y Axes - "How We Begin" (LOCAL)
Seeb + Bastille - "Grip"
Weezer - "Everybody Wants to Rule The World" (COVER)
UPSAHL - "Drugs"
Blaqk Audio - "The Viles"
Bad Suns - "Away We Go"
Like Roses - "Graves" (LOCAL)
Oliver Tree - "Hurt"
White Lies - "Tokyo"
Weezer - "Sweet Dreams" (COVER)
SAINT PHNX - "Deadmen"
Toro y Moi - "Freelance" (LOCAL)
COIN - "Simple Romance"
Rufus Du Sol - "Lost In My Mind"
LASTLINGS - "Deja Vu"
10 PM:
Lucy Daydream - "Dizzy"
Weezer - "Stand By Me"
The 1975 - "It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)"
Cayucas - "Jessica Wj"
Sjowgren - "Stubborn Forces" (LOCAL)
AURORA - "Animal"
Welshly Arms - "Learn To Let Go"
Call Me Karizma - "Monster (Under My Bed)"
SWMRS - "Trashbag Baby" (LOCAL) (Morgan the Producer's Flavor of the Week)
Weezer - "Take On Me" (COVER)
CUB SPORT - "Party Pill"
Smith and Thell - "Forgive Me Friend"
Hembree - "Culture"
Last Dinosaurs - "Bass God"
vvervvolf - "The Other Side" (LOCAL)
11PM:
Missio - "Rad Drugz"
Vampire Weekend - "Harmony Halls"
Weezer - "Billie Jean" (COVER)
Bring Me The Horizon ft. Grimes - "Nihilist Blues"
DRAMA - "Dead and Gone"
Still Woozy - "Habit" (LOCAL)
The Beths - "Future Me Hates Me"
Cosmo Sheldrake - "Come Along"
FOALS - "Exits"
Robert DeLong - "First Person on Earth"
American Football ft. Hayley Williams - "Uncomfortably Numb"
mxmtoon - "I Feel Like Chet" (LOCAL)
Meet Me In Orbit - "Letters" (LOCAL)
Ry X - "Yayaya"
Weezer - "No Scrubs" (POLL WINNING COVER!)