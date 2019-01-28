SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 01.27.2019

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!

Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info!



9PM:

Bring Me The Horizon - "Mother Tongue"

The Y Axes - "How We Begin" (LOCAL)

Seeb + Bastille - "Grip"

Weezer - "Everybody Wants to Rule The World" (COVER)

UPSAHL - "Drugs"

Blaqk Audio - "The Viles"

Bad Suns - "Away We Go"

Like Roses - "Graves" (LOCAL)

Oliver Tree - "Hurt"

White Lies - "Tokyo"

Weezer - "Sweet Dreams" (COVER)

SAINT PHNX - "Deadmen"

Toro y Moi - "Freelance" (LOCAL)

COIN - "Simple Romance"

Rufus Du Sol - "Lost In My Mind"

LASTLINGS - "Deja Vu"



10 PM:

Lucy Daydream - "Dizzy"

Weezer - "Stand By Me"

The 1975 - "It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)"

Cayucas - "Jessica Wj"

Sjowgren - "Stubborn Forces" (LOCAL)

AURORA - "Animal"

Welshly Arms - "Learn To Let Go"

Call Me Karizma - "Monster (Under My Bed)"

SWMRS - "Trashbag Baby" (LOCAL) (Morgan the Producer's Flavor of the Week)

Weezer - "Take On Me" (COVER)

CUB SPORT - "Party Pill"

Smith and Thell - "Forgive Me Friend"

Hembree - "Culture"

Last Dinosaurs - "Bass God"

vvervvolf - "The Other Side" (LOCAL)



11PM:

Missio - "Rad Drugz"

Vampire Weekend - "Harmony Halls"

Weezer - "Billie Jean" (COVER)

Bring Me The Horizon ft. Grimes - "Nihilist Blues"

DRAMA - "Dead and Gone"

Still Woozy - "Habit" (LOCAL)

The Beths - "Future Me Hates Me"

Cosmo Sheldrake - "Come Along"

FOALS - "Exits"

Robert DeLong - "First Person on Earth"

American Football ft. Hayley Williams - "Uncomfortably Numb"

mxmtoon - "I Feel Like Chet" (LOCAL)

Meet Me In Orbit - "Letters" (LOCAL)

Ry X - "Yayaya"

Weezer - "No Scrubs" (POLL WINNING COVER!)