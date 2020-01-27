Follow + Discover ; New music with Soundcheck

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!

9PM:

Sofi Tukker - "Purple Hat"

Cage The Elephant ft. Iggy Pop - "Broken Boy"

Magic Giant - "Disaster Party"

Tycho - "Weather" (LOCAL)

Almost Monday - "Broken People"

Tame Impala - "Lost In Yesterday"

King Princess - "Hit The Back"

The Interrupters - "Bad Guy" (BILLIE EILISH COVER)

Hazel English - "Shaking" (LOCAL)

The New Regime - "Heart Mind Body & Soul"

Best Coast - "Everything Has Changed"

Oliver Tree - "Cash Machine"

Jai Wolf ft. Wrabel - "Moon Rider"

Tennis - "Need Your Love"

White Reaper - "Real Long Time"

Circa Waves - "Move To San Francisco"

Cold Beat - "Prism" (LOCAL)



10 PM:

Bring Me The Horizon - "Ludens"

Caroline Rose - "Feel The Way I Want"

MXMTOON - "Fever Dream" (LOCAL)

Wild Nothing - "Foyer"

Hayley Williams - "Simmer"

Poolside - "Around the Sun" (LOCAL)

Ekali ft. Au/Ra - "Drown"

Chaz Cardigan - "Not OK"

Emily Afton - "The Veil" (LOCAL)

Kid Moxie - "Big In Japan"

PREP - "Over"

Caamp - "Peach Fuzz"

Hayden Everett - "Who Are You" (LOCAL)

Shallou - "Fading"

Black Pumas - "Colors"



11 PM:

Joywave - "Half Your Age"

Soccer Mommy - "Circle the Drain"

Dear Boy - "The Nominee"

Life Size Models - "Bayshore Freeway" (LOCAL)

Nada Surf - "So Much Love"

Inhaler - "We Have To Move On"

Illenium + X Ambassadors - "In Your Arms"

Real Estate - "Paper Cup"

Mourners - "Rich"

One Armed Joy - "Home Sick" (LOCAL)

Yumi Zouma - "Cool For A Second"

French 79 - "Hometown"

Super Whatevr - "Melancholyism"

Weyes Blood - "Andromeda"