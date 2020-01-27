Follow + Discover ; New music with Soundcheck
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!
9PM:
Sofi Tukker - "Purple Hat"
Cage The Elephant ft. Iggy Pop - "Broken Boy"
Magic Giant - "Disaster Party"
Tycho - "Weather" (LOCAL)
Almost Monday - "Broken People"
Tame Impala - "Lost In Yesterday"
King Princess - "Hit The Back"
The Interrupters - "Bad Guy" (BILLIE EILISH COVER)
Hazel English - "Shaking" (LOCAL)
The New Regime - "Heart Mind Body & Soul"
Best Coast - "Everything Has Changed"
Oliver Tree - "Cash Machine"
Jai Wolf ft. Wrabel - "Moon Rider"
Tennis - "Need Your Love"
White Reaper - "Real Long Time"
Circa Waves - "Move To San Francisco"
Cold Beat - "Prism" (LOCAL)
10 PM:
Bring Me The Horizon - "Ludens"
Caroline Rose - "Feel The Way I Want"
MXMTOON - "Fever Dream" (LOCAL)
Wild Nothing - "Foyer"
Hayley Williams - "Simmer"
Poolside - "Around the Sun" (LOCAL)
Ekali ft. Au/Ra - "Drown"
Chaz Cardigan - "Not OK"
Emily Afton - "The Veil" (LOCAL)
Kid Moxie - "Big In Japan"
PREP - "Over"
Caamp - "Peach Fuzz"
Hayden Everett - "Who Are You" (LOCAL)
Shallou - "Fading"
Black Pumas - "Colors"
11 PM:
Joywave - "Half Your Age"
Soccer Mommy - "Circle the Drain"
Dear Boy - "The Nominee"
Life Size Models - "Bayshore Freeway" (LOCAL)
Nada Surf - "So Much Love"
Inhaler - "We Have To Move On"
Illenium + X Ambassadors - "In Your Arms"
Real Estate - "Paper Cup"
Mourners - "Rich"
One Armed Joy - "Home Sick" (LOCAL)
Yumi Zouma - "Cool For A Second"
French 79 - "Hometown"
Super Whatevr - "Melancholyism"
Weyes Blood - "Andromeda"